CHEERS to individuals and organizations helping families through the baby formula shortage.
In a time where it seems we’re hit with one crisis after another, the latest one to hit our shores sends a chill down the spine.
Nationwide, store shelves are running bare of baby formula and parents are searching far and wide to see which stores are stocked on any given day.
Analysts point to the shuttering of an Abbott Nutrition factory in Michigan as the primary root of the problem, though the market forces and other politics behind the shortage are too much to dig into here.
But what’s very real and very immediate is that families are at real risk of not having food for their babies.
Some on social media have argued that breastfeeding is the simple and natural answer to the problem but there are a host of reasons why that’s often not the case, not least of which is that the process of producing breast milk is not always as easy as just putting the baby up to the breast.
So, instead, the answer to the crisis for now has come down to local community groups and individuals doing all they can to point parents toward formula supplies.
Organizations such as the local WIC benefits department, United Way of the Adirondack Region and Child Care Coordinating Council of Clinton County have been directing their resources toward helping make sure families get the supplies they need.
The numbers for those groups are Clinton County WIC: (518) 565-4830; Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country: (518) 561-4999; and United Way of the Adirondack Region: (518) 563-0028.
But another hopeful sight is the grassroots movement that has popped up online of people sharing when and where store shelves have been resupplied with formula.
On Facebook groups and other social media feeds, people have been posting daily updates telling parents to check this store or that store where they saw formula on the shelves.
For all the headaches and arguments social media can bring, this is a case where you get the sense that this is one of the reasons it was invented in the first place: pooling the collective efforts of a community.
Of course, then there’s the sense that it shouldn’t have to come down to neighbors seeking out bare supplies as though this were the aftermath of a hurricane or something.
And no matter which side of the aisle you point the finger at, there should certainly be hearings, analysis and a reckoning after this shortage is over to make sure such a thing doesn’t happen again.
It shocks the mind to think that the supply of such a vital good as infant formula was hanging by such a fragile thread and that needs to be changed.
But, for now, we applaud the people of the North Country for again stepping up to help each other through these difficult times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.