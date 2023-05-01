CHEERS to the state’s gun buyback program and everyone who participated in it.
The gun buyback program hosted by state Attorney General Leticia James featured nine sites across the state on Saturday where people could turn in guns that they were not using or did not want anymore.
In exchange, they would receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $500 depending on what type of weapon they turned in.
The event appears to be a success statewide and locally.
At the Plattsburgh event held at the Clinton County Fair Grounds in Morrisonville, a total of 265 guns were turned in.
Of those, 15 were assault rifles, 162 were handguns, and 59 were long guns.
Statewide, more than 3,000 guns, including 185 assault rifles, 1,656 handguns, and 823 long guns were turned in for gift cards.
More than 7,000 guns from New York communities have been turned in since James took office in 2019.
In touting the program, James said, “Gun violence has caused so many avoidable tragedies and robbed us of so many innocent New Yorkers... Every gun that we removed out of Plattsburgh homes and off the streets is a potential tragedy averted and another step in protecting communities throughout New York state.”
The subject of guns, as we know, has been highly controversial in recent years as we as a society try to deal with the very alarming amount of mass shootings that we see almost daily across the nation.
The incidents are fast becoming too many to list, but we all have seen and can recollect tragedies such as Columbine, Sandy Hook, Uvalde and many, many more.
In the wake of these terrible incidents, the arguments usually begin immediately.
There is a loud outcry from those who are sick and tired of seeing innocent people, often, little kids, getting slaughtered at school, the mall, the movies or anywhere else they happen to be in their daily lives.
They demand that assault rifles be banned once again as they were from 1994 to 2004.
They want background checks and waiting periods for those purchasing weapons to see if they are indeed someone who should be in ownership of such deadly weapons.
The other side screams just as loud that the Second Amendment, which calls for the right to bear arms, is sacred, and that no one, especially the government, should be putting any restrictions on their right to own a firearm, including an assault rifle.
They argue that it is their right to protect themselves, their families and their property and they can use a weapon to do so.
Some argue that they have the right to arm themselves against a tyrannical government should it be necessary.
It seems that neither side will give an inch so it will come down to our lawmakers if any changes are to be made regarding the possession of assault weapons.
To that end, we have seen the influence of lobbying groups such as the National Rifle Association and others that have a hold on so many politicians.
While the debate rages, events such as the gun buyback program are at least a small measure to remove some of the deadly weapons from our communities.
The program offered people a chance to turn in guns with no questions asked and no threat of penalties.
At the Plattsburgh event, 15 assault rifles were turned in. That is 15 less chances for someone to grab an assault rifle and commit mayhem in our community.
Statewide, there were 185 assault rifles turned in, lowering the chances of terrible acts being committed with one of those weapons greatly.
Still, it may only be a drop in the bucket, but it is a great place to start.
