CHEERS to the City of Plattsburgh’s new park events.
An impressive crowd estimated at about 300 people turned up for the first in a series of summer events set for three city parks.
People enjoyed an evening of music, food and drink in a lovely setting at Peter Blumette Park in the West End last Thursday.
“It was a hit,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
The event was the first installment of Parks Come Alive!, a new effort designed to showcase three city parks with evenings of entertainment, food and drinks and family fun in a casual setting.
Along with Fidelis Care, the city is sponsoring these events the first Thursday of June, July and August from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The idea is to allow the city to highlight some of its parks.
At last Thursday’s inaugural event, Oval Craft Brewing hosted a beer garden for those over 21, food and drinks were served from The DogFather, Buns on the Run, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew, all local food trucks.
A musical performance was presented local band West End Park. People seemed to thoroughly enjoy the evening.
What a good idea Parks Come Alive! is.
The city has some beautiful parks that are arguably underused. They have been used in the past for youth sports programs and the occasional event, but they have never become destinations for casual outdoor recreation and relaxation like, say a Central Park in New York City.
Not that Plattsburgh is going to create a Central Park type venue, but its parks should definitely be utilized more.
Hopefully the next two Parks Come Alive! events will be just as successful as last Thursday’s in the West End.
On July 7 at Melissa L. Penfield Park at 139 Boynton Ave., local band Ursa and the Major Key will perform. The DogFather, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew food trucks will also be on hand.
The final event will be Aug. 4 at South Acres Park, at 23 Flynn Ave.
The DogFather, Buns on the Run, Mr. Ding a Ling and High Peaks Brew food trucks will be there, as will Valcour Brewing serving in a beer garden.
Local artist Josh West will be performing.
These events are free to attend and family friendly, and local organizations such as Clinton County Youth Advocates, Joe Ferris and The Plattsburgh Arts Coalition will provide arts and crafts activities for the kids.
Community groups, organizations or local businesses interested in taking part can contact Courtney Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Rain dates for each event will be the following Thursday from each scheduled event.
The city recently approved an investment of $1.5 million to improve its parks over the next two years.
The funding will come from the city’s general fund reserves and federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Quality of life is often talked about when listing items that Plattsburgh and the North Country have to offer would-be citizens. Investing in the city parks is a smart way of improving that quality of life that is so important to people these days.
The city is wise to make this investment and we hope that they can come up with more events like Parks Come Alive! to attract and keep people here, and we encourage people to attend the next two events later this summer.
