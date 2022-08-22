CHEERS to county fairs and the teams of people who put them together.
Each year, as summer rolls to a close and kids head back to school, we enjoy one last hurrah to all come together: county fairs.
Sunday saw the 2022 Essex County Fair mark the end of the fair season for this year, and we hope this summer’s events left everyone with some fond fair memories to look back on.
Not to belabor the technology vs. outdoors debate we raised in our editorial this past weekend, but there’s still something to be said about heading out and surrounding yourself with the sights, sounds and scents of a county fair.
There’s the growing chatter and squeals of kids on rides as you pull into the parking lot.
There’s the explosion of colors and designs as you walk onto the midway and see all the booths and vendors set up.
There’s the delicious aroma of sausage, peppers and onions, fried dough, cotton candy and a smorgasbord of other treats that just hit different when enjoyed at the fair.
Make your way farther in and you’ll find the livestock barns with their warm scents of sawdust and the nostalgic barnyard cries of cows, goats and chickens.
And it’s that last point especially that makes county fairs different than, say, a trip to Disneyland.
Yes, the fairs have evolved far past their early roots of being strictly a farming event. But a large part of the event is still dedicated to showing off what our local farmers dedicate their lives to.
It’s easy for non-farmers to forget that the food that we Instacart-deliver to our doorsteps comes from people raising the animals we see mooing and clucking at the fair.
And that’s no easy task, as the farmers would be glad to tell you. It’s waking up early in the morning and heading out after dark to make sure the animals are fed, watered and tended to.
It’s hard, down-and-dirty, hands-on labor that should always be celebrated but especially in a region like ours, where generations of proud farming families have tended to the beautiful land we live on.
A lot of that work can go unnoticed and under-appreciated as we drink a fresh glass of milk or fry up some eggs sourced from local farms.
So for county fairs to continue to offer farmers the chance to share their bounties loud and proud is a wonderful thing.
And, lastly, it was nice to see the 2022 Essex County Fair be dedicated to the memory of the late Beckham Egglefield.
As Beckham’s mother Terry explained: Beckham loved the fair and embodied everything good about it. That the fair is a place for young people to come, meet up and wander around for a day of fun taking in all the sights from the food, to the rides to, of course, the demolition derby.
To the teams of people who work hard year-round to put our local county fairs on, you have our thanks and we can’t wait for next year.
