CHEERS to Janet Duprey, for whom the eponymous Janet Duprey Distinguished Public Servant Award was named and, who, perfectly appropriately, was named the winner of the first one.
Anyone around here who has read a local newspaper, heard a local radio newscast or seen a local television news broadcast over the past four decades is very familiar with Janet Duprey’s name and accomplishments.
Clinton Community College Professor Tom Mandeville is one of the creators of the CCC Center for Government Distinguished Public Servant Award, and let’s give him and his colleagues a pat on the back. They not only dreamed up an award to thank and permanently memorialize women who go far out of their way to serve us all, they named it for a legend and presented the inaugural edition to that very woman.
We would be hard pressed to think of anyone more deserving.
Janet Duprey was this area’s most prominent female government operative, beginning when she became a county legislator and, later, county treasurer.
She was always known as a relentless doer of the right thing and an unyielding fighter for the citizens who employed her. She went on to become a New York State Assembly member, where she had an even larger role in looking out for us all.
Jan Duprey didn’t need to be further immortalized by an award to assure her a spot in North Country history. But we’re glad and proud she got it.
CHEERS to area residents and communities taking early steps to give their properties a “Welcome to spring” appearance.
A number of early birds were out over the weekend, raking and planting, as well as servicing their lawn mowers and other yard tools in anticipation of the season’s onset and a celebration of an early peek at warm, sunny weather.
Some communities often kick off this much-anticipated time of year with pickups of sticks and other products of the winter hibernation we experience in this climate.
Some places make special trash pickups available to help shed the winter blues and lethargy. We’re all for that.
Neighborhoods populated with people who plant flowers and vegetable gardens always appear very welcoming and downright pretty to passersby.
Touch-ups around the house and yard seem to give those areas a special look, greeting everybody to their area as the new season progresses.
We realize that this past weekend’s glorious weather was only a brief forecast of things to come, but it was extremely welcome and helped a lot of people shake off the cold-weather doldrums.
Warm weather isn’t here permanently yet, but we got a good reminder of what we have to look forward to.
We got off to a good start. Let’s hope many took advantage of it and are fully prepared to dive in head-first when it gets here for good.
