CHAZY — Voters in the Chazy Central Rural School District easily approved an $8.5 million capital improvement project Tuesday by a count of 151 to 72 in a community vote.
The project is expected to position the district to offer quality education well into the future.
“When this is all said and done, it will make our school much better,” Superintendent Scott Osborne said.
“It will be better for today and better for future generations of kids at Chazy.”
PROJECT DETAILS
The project includes:
• Auditorium renovation & improvements
• JV soccer field, softball field, baseball field renovations
• Exterior renovations to the courtyard and Industrial Wing exterior, and pond dredging
• Elementary classroom upgrades to cabinets/casework and elementary bathroom renovations
• Upgrades and renovations to the school’s plumbing system
“This project is well balanced, and it’s addressing a lot of issues across the campus, many of which are original to the building back to 1968,” Osborne said.
“We’re adjusting a lot of our original issues, but still keeping in mind today’s learner.”
KEEPING THE HOUSE IN ORDER
Osborne said renovations to the auditorium and courtyard are much needed and will be a welcome improvement for the campus.
“The outside work in the courtyard to create the outdoor classroom space like the open plaza space, that’s going to be important work,” he said.
“But even things that the community members may not be able to point to like the plumbing; many of the domestic hot water pipes are originals from 1968. You have to keep the house in order, and this definitely maintains our footprint and it keeps the community’s investment well in hand.”
The $8.5 million project is supported by school district reserve funds, New York state aid and a tax levy increase of 1.32%.
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Osborne said the vote tally showed that the community seemed to understand the need for and value of the project.
“We were very pleased with the results,” he said.
“It was a very solid showing that we take as a positive indication of the community’s trust in the school board and the administration and the mission that we’re trying to accomplish here.”
PLEASED WITH TURNOUT
Normally at district budget votes in May, Chazy sees about 400 voters.
“It’s good to have about half of that come out for a capital project in February,” Osborne said.
“We we’re very pleased with the turnout.”
PROJECT TIMELINE
Now that the project has been approved by voters, the project will enter the design phase, which should run through October, Osborne said.
Plans will then be submitted to the state Education Department for approval, which the district hopes to receive by the end of January, 2024. The project will then go to bid in March and work should begin in May of 2024.
Work will take some time and the district is aiming for completion, by Christmas of 2025.
“Realistically, we’re going to be going into the 2026 calendar,” Osborne said.
“Just based upon what I know about construction projects happening across the state and in the North Country, you know, we anticipate supply chain issues and inflation and things like that.”
AN EXCITING TIME
The project is put together by the district’s architectural firm Bernier Carr, SchoolHouse Construction Management, as well as the district’s Facilities Committee.
“This is an exciting time for Chazy Central Rural School,” Osborne said.
“We have the support of our community and this well-planned project is moving to its next phase. This is an investment for our future and one that will leave a lasting positive impact for generations at CCRS.”
