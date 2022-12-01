PLATTSBURGH — Construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express project, a major effort to carry hydropower from Quebec to New York City via underwater transmission line has begun.
"We have been enthusiastic supporters of this historic project for a decade," Gary Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce President said.
"Everything which broadens and deepens the multi-faceted economic partnership between New York and Quebec is strategically important to our region, and this major project does exactly that in the increasingly important realm of access to abundant clean energy which we need and Quebec has. Plus substantial new tax revenue to localities and school districts all along the way and a $40 million fund for training for green economy jobs, which we expect will help support our growing cluster of green transportation equipment producers.
"We thank Governor Hochul and her administration for bringing this long pending project over the finish line, and we thank all of the principals including Transmission Developers, HydroQuebec and the Kahnawake Mohawks among others. Onward and upward for Quebec-New York energy partnership."
The program aims to responsibly deliver a significant increase of renewable energy to New York City.
The project is being developed by Transmission Developers Inc, and will begin following a major union labor agreement between the developer and New York State Building and Construction Trades.
"As construction begins on this project to help deliver clean energy to New York City, our state is setting yet another example of what climate action looks like," Gov Kathy Hochul said.
“The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line is a monumental step toward protecting our environment and creating family-sustaining, green jobs in both upstate and downstate New York. In partnership with union labor, this green infrastructure project will bring billions of dollars in economic benefits to our state and will pave the way for cleaner air and a healthier future for all New Yorkers."
Once completed, Champlain Hudson Power Express will deliver 1,250 megawatts of clean hydroelectricity.
"The Champlain Hudson Power Express is a powerful example of the infrastructure that President Biden and Governor Hochul are committed to bring to New York and America. The project is expected to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable power while creating good-paying, union jobs." Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of Energy, said.
The transmission line is expected to be fully operational in the spring of 2026, a map can be found at https://chpexpress.com/project-overview/route-maps/.
"This new transmission line linking the largest generator of clean renewable energy in North America with New York City will change the energy landscape of our entire region. The CHPE is, in a way, a conduit for many meaningful things - large volumes of hydroelectricity to reliably power homes and businesses without burning fossil fuels to do so; a community investment approach which is grounded in principles of social justice and new partnerships with Indigenous communities, such as our Mohawk friends from Kahnawà:ke, who are with us here today.
"Decarbonization is our common goal, and we intend to continue to be your ally, supplying climate-friendly energy to New York for many more decades to come." Sophie Brochu, CEO of Hydro-Quebec, said.
Champlain Hudson Power Express will provide an economic boost to 73 municipalities and 59 school districts throughout New York State with an increase in incremental tax revenue of $1.4 billion in funding for local communities over the first 25 years of the project.
"This is a historic day in the city's and state's mobilization against climate change and a nation-leading win for environmental justice. I applaud the Commission, NYSERDA, and Governor Hochul for taking bold action to end the disparate access to renewable energy that has plagued our city for far too long," Eric Adams, New York City mayor, said.
"The completion of the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line will enable the closure of some of the oldest and most polluting power plants in the state, which are located near communities whose residents suffer disproportionately from respiratory and cardiovascular disease. This project is also a major investment in the green economy, with its creation of family-sustaining union jobs, which will help create a healthier, more equitable, and sustainable New York City."
