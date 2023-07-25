CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Cougars' 14U and 17U summer baseball teams combined to go 2-1 this past week.
The Cougars' 14U recorded an 11-3 victory over the AuSable River Bandits and dropped an 8-4 decision to the Lake Champlain Brewers 13U.
The 17U, meanwhile, posted an 11-4 triumph over the Lake Champlain Brewers 17U (Knowles).
—
COUGARS 14U 11
RIVER BANDITS 3
Cal Anderson led the offense with three hits, while Logan Hart contributed a double and single. Baylon Cronkrite and Lincoln Perkins each collected two hits, with Cobe Lafountain and Ian Hemingway adding a hit apiece.
Logan Dragoon pitched five innings to get the win.
Alex Hanshaw paced the River Bandits with a double and single, while Isaac Devine added two singles. Gavin Richards, Ethan Stay and Jaxston Fuller each chipped in with a single.
—
BREWERS 13U 8
COUGARS 14U 4
The Brewers scored a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings, collecting five of their six hits during the time and scoring all six runs after two were out in the two innings.
McLennan led the Brewers with two hits, while Howell, Brown, Hicks and Barton each added one.
Carter Garceau doubled for the Cougars, while Anderson, Cronkrite and Devine each added a single.
—
COUGARS 17U 11
BREWERS (KNOWLES) 4
Garrett Pilon picked up the pitching win and went four-for-four at the plate, including a double and two RBI.
Braeden Calkins was three-for-three, including a double, triple and three RBI, and Dom DeAngelo added a double, RBI and five stolen bases. Jake Calkins chipped in two singles and Hayden Cudemo a single.
Brody Macomber led the Brewers with a double and RBI. Joey Mitchell, Landon Giroux and Ashtyn Catlin each added a single.
