MORIAH – Sonar pictures taken by Champ Search Director Katy Elizabeth show a large mass moving in Lake Champlain that she believes could be Champ.
“It was exciting,” she told the Press-Republican. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
On Sept. 10, Katy Elizabeth was on the lake in her boat, Kelpie II, running a new sonar unit when she saw the underwater video screen come to life showing what looks like a flippered creature about 20 feet long, moving at 5 miles-an-hour in 44 feet of water.
She’d been spending almost every day on the lake, launching from docks in Ferrisburgh, Vt., going across to Bulwagga Bay in Moriah.
The Champ hunter captured some sonar images in 2019 that were intriguing, she said, but nothing like this.
“It took me through 100 degree heat and hundreds of hours keeping watch until my eyes watered but it paid off,” she said. “I’m now on the verge of proving the species existence for science and national protection. I am so very close. I’m so glad I didn’t tire, especially this year.
“Low and behold an amazing sonar video for 2022.”
She said she’s been fascinated by stories of Champ, the Lake Champlain monster, since she was a child. In 2012, she moved from Rhode Island to Lake Champlain to start her own search for the creature.
Champ has been seen for hundreds of years on the lake, so obviously it can’t be the same creature.
“There is a breeding population of these animals out there,” she said.
Katy Elizabeth has also captured acoustic recordings of a creature that was using echolocation in the lake, which is when an animal emits a sound wave that bounces off an object, returning an echo that provides it with information on the object's distance and size.
More than a thousand species echolocate, including most bats, all toothed whales, and some mammals like dolphins.
“It was extremely amazing to hear echolocation in a freshwater lake. There is no animal in Lake Champlain that is know to echolocate.”
She said she believes Champ is a prehistoric throwback, not a large sturgeon, as some believe.
“There is definitely something here in this lake,” she said.
