PLATTSBURGH — Clinton Community College has been awarded funds through the SUNY Enrollment Grant for a newly established College Advancement Program Pathways Scholarship.
The goal is to help local students earn an Associate degree from Clinton at a significantly reduced cost so that they transfer to a bachelor program or enter the workforce with minimal, if any, student debt.
Clinton’s CAP program will enable local high school students to complete college-level courses while in high school, allowing them to graduate from high school with college credits to apply towards a degree in higher education.
CAP courses are offered at a significantly reduced rate, approximately one third of the regular tuition, and the CCC Foundation CAP scholarship awards approximately $25,000 annually to assist with the cost.
The new Pathways Scholarship will provide additional financial assistance for qualified CAP students seeking to continue their college education and earn a degree.
Qualifications to receive the CAP Pathway Scholarship include:
• Student must have a current FAFSA and NYS TAP application on file with the Financial Aid Office.
• Students must have completed three (3) or more CAP credits with a minimum grade of C or better for each CAP course.
• Students must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credits per semester.
• Students must be within one (1) year from their high school graduation date and working towards their first degree or first non-credit certification.
“The ability to earn college credits while in high school is an excellent opportunity for our local students. This scholarship will benefit students who have completed CAP courses as they continue their education at CCC and can complete their degree in a much shorter timeframe.” John Kowal, Clinton Community College President, said.
“The SUNY Enrollment Grant allocated to the college will enhance efforts to increase enrollment at the college by reducing the cost of attendance.”
CAP Pathways Scholarship will be offered to students who have taken CAP courses through CCC and wish to continue their education by matriculating into a CCC credit-bearing degree or certificate programs.
The scholarship will cover up to 50% of a student’s tuition and fees up to a maximum award of $2,000 per semester, for a maximum out-of-pocket cost of $759 per semester.
CAP Pathways students will have a seamless enrollment process that has zero cost and does not require a full application to be completed.
“The CAP Pathways Program was established in 2020 to help CAP students identify a degree program and select courses in a more meaningful way so that they graduate high school with a semester or two of college credits completed and expedite their college graduation. This Pathways Scholarship is the perfect complement as it eases the financial burden as our CAP students transition to college,” Carey Goyette, Clinton Community College Vice President for Academic Affairs, said.
CAP Pathway funding will be granted after all free forms of financial aid are applied, including but not limited to Pell grant, NYS TAP grant, scholarships, etc.
For additional information about the CAP Pathways Scholarship, contact Maggie Courson, Early College Pathways Coordinator, at Maggie.courson@clinton.edu.
