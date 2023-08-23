WESTPORT — An updated Central Champlain Valley Trail Map, now featuring four new trails, is now available via mail or at the CATS office and other various community locations.
CATS has been constructing and maintaining trails, protecting land, connecting people with nature, and promoting economic vitality in the Champlain Valley as an accredited land trust since 2009.
CATS has built 78 miles of trails and protected 983 acres of land since its inception.
With the updated trail map that includes four new trails, visitors can explore the wonders of the Champlain Valley and nearby routes at their own pace.
“We are thrilled to release our updated trail map, and I wanted to highlight two newly opened trails,” Chris Maron, Executive Director at CATS, said.
“The Long Pond Trail in Willsboro and the trail connecting Wildway Overlook Trail to North Boquet Mountain offer new opportunities for people to get outside, exercise, and enjoy nature.”
The Long Pond Trail is a 4.5-mile loop around Long Pond, leading hikers through diverse forests to the pristine western shore of Long Pond, one of the Champlain Valley’s largest lakes.
The trail connecting Wildway Overlook Trail to the network of trails on North Boquet Mountain makes it easier for hikers to get to overlooks featuring panoramic views of Lake Champlain and the surrounding mountains from both North and South Boquet Mountains.
The latest Central Valley Map and the current Northern Valley Map is available at the CATS office located at 6482 Main Street Westport, NY, or one can be mailed to you.
To request a map to be mailed to you, visit champlainareatrails.com, email info@champlainareatrails.com or call them at (518) 962-2287.
Maps are free, but donations are used to support CATS’ efforts to make trails, protect land, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in the Champlain Valley by visiting champlainareatrails.com.
