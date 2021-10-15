Cardinal women take down Brockport, 2-0

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State women's soccer received second-half goals from Emily Frodyma and Melanie Winters to defeat SUNY Brockport, 2-0, in a SUNYAC match on Friday at the Field House Complex.
The Cardinals had the majority of the offensive chances in the first half — outshooting Brockport, 11-2. Plattsburgh had three shots that hit the post in the half, but the match remained scoreless at halftime.
The Cardinal offense broke through in the second half when Frodyma scored her team-leading eighth goal of the season in the 71st minute after Allison Seidman took a corner kick from the right corner that Frodyma headed into the goal to make the score 1-0.
Plattsburgh added an insurance goal when Winters scored her first-career goal in the 83rd minute. Winters received a pass from senior midfielder Lauren Vellecca in the left side of the 18-yard box and one-timed a shot into the lower-left corner of the goal.
Catrina Maltes also tallied an assist for her first collegiate point.
Time ran out on the Golden Eagles as the Cardinals held on for the 2-0 victory.
Plattsburgh's junior goalkeeper Julia Ennis, who has a 9-2-2 record, made four saves in earning her fourth shutout of the season. Guliana Parisi made four saves for Brockport.
The Cardinals outshot Brockport, 15-7, in the match.
Plattsburgh, which has won seven of its last eight matches and sits atop the SUNYAC standings, next hosts SUNY Geneseo for a SUNYAC match at 1 p.m. today.
—
Plattsburgh 1, Brockport 0
BRP 0 0 — 0
PSU 0 2 — 2
First half- No Scoring
Second half- 1, PSU, Frodyma (Seidman), 25:06. 2, PSU, Winters (Vellecca), 37:40.
Shots- PSU, 15-7
Saves- Ennis, PSU, 4. Parisi, BRP, 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.