PLATTSBURGH — And finally the stage is set. After the Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team was announced as earning one of the top seeds in the 2023 NCAA Division III tournament on Monday morning, they had to wait until Wednesday evening to find out their opponent.
Their quarterfinal matchup, set for Saturday at 3 p.m. in Plattsburgh, hinged upon the winner of Wednesday night’s first round matchup between Middlebury and Suffolk. After a brisk, two-hour- long contest, the quarterfinal game was set, as Middlebury dispatched Suffolk to advance for a date with Plattsburgh State.
The Cardinals haven’t played since last Saturday, March 4, when they defeated Cortland, 2-0, to win the Northeast Women’s Hockey League title. That, combined with the aspect of not knowing their opponent until two days prior, hasn’t stopped the Cardinals from going about their business as usual.
“We'll prepare for what we do and not so much the opponent,” said Plattsburgh State Head Coach Kevin Houle. “We obviously have played Middlebury quite a bit in the past, so we kind of know what to expect.”
It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between these two rivals, as the squads have been clashing for over two decades, with the Cardinals still owning the rivalry with a record of 24-11-4. They've been in this round before as well, most recently in the 2017-18 season, where the Cardinals would trump the Panthers, 3-1, to advance to an eventual third place finish.
This season, the Cardinals won their only matchup with the Panthers, in Middlebury. While it may have taken an extra period, Sierra Benjamin scored the golden-goal in overtime to win the contest.
Benjamin has been one of several Cardinals that have been counted on to produce all season long, as she leads the team in assists, with 25. Sara Krauseneck is another one of the Cardinal leaders, as she paces the team in both goals and points, with 19 goals and 38 points.
While those, as well as others like Ivy Boric, Nicole Unsworth, Ciara Wall and many others have been prolific on the offensive end for Plattsburgh State, goaltender Ashley Davis has been equally effective as of late. In her seven starts this season, all coming in the new year, she has gone undefeated, with three shutouts, and owns a save percentage of .968, allowing an average of .60 goals per game. It all goes to show that Plattsburgh State hasn’t just relied on one or two skaters, but it’s rather taken a complete team effort to get to this stage.
“I think our team has really come together and we've had contributions from everybody either scoring goals or just being able to go out on the ice and be effective,” Houle said. “I think we've been able to come together as a team, both on and off the ice, and I think that's a big part of our success this season.”
While those players have stepped up and carved out their roles throughout the season, it took a long road to get there. Before the season even began, back in October, the Cardinals were coming off a semifinal loss to Gustavus Adolphus College in last year’s tournament. While they are sure to want to avenge the sting of last year’s tournament loss, they’ll have to do it one step at a time, and it starts with Middlebury.
“I think you always rely and look back on the past to a certain degree, but every team is different. So first and foremost, we have to get to that part of the season,” Houle said. “We'll just be concentrating on the opponent that will play on Saturday.”
Their opponent Saturday isn’t one to take lightly, as Middlebury went 17-7-3 on the season and have won four of their last six games. They’re led by the duo of Britt Nawrocki and Jenna Letterie, as Nawrocki is tops on the team in goals (15) while Letterie leads the group in assists (20) and points (30). In goal, they’ve used the tandem of Sophia Will and Sophia Merageas, as Will has started 16 games while Merageas worked the net in 15. Will, however, drew the start in the group's last meeting with Plattsburgh State, making 26 saves in the loss.
But while the team on the other side of the ice may be talented, Plattsburgh State knows it well. They’ll be riding a 17-game winning streak into the contest, along with their momentum from winning a NEWHL championship, so when Houle was asked to describe how he and the team are feeling overall, heading into Saturday, he kept it simple:
“Certainly excitement is a big one and just being ready to play.”
