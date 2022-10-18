FREDONIA — The Plattsburgh State women’s soccer team cruised to a 2-0 win over Fredonia State on Saturday afternoon in a State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC), taking down the Blue Devils off of goals from Kirsten Villemaire and Allison Seidman.
Plattsburgh State rises to 9-5-1 (4-3-1 SUNYAC) with the win, as they inch closer to a playoff clincher with 13 points in sole possession of fourth place. The Cardinals have now won four straight SUNYAC conference games as they continue to climb the standings.
The SUNYAC matchup turned up all Plattsburgh as the Cardinals dominated the ball, out shooting the Fredonia keeper 31-2 on the day, and holding the Blue Devils shot less in the second half. The Cardinals put 19 shots on goal over the 90-minute affair, but Fredonia wound up with a 4-3 advantage in corners.
The Cardinals opened up the scoring early in the first half, as Villemaire scored in the 11th minute, with Seidman finding the graduate student for her fifth goal of the year. The second goal of the game came from Seidman in the 74th minute, as she posted her sixth goal of the year off an assist from Nora Fitzgerald.
Seidman and Villemaire each have 15 points on the year, good for a tie in sixth place on the conference leaderboards. Villemaire’s five assists ranks second in the SUNYAC, a career high mark for the graduate student with three games left.
Lauren Haley posted her second straight shutout, as she improved to 7-2-1 on the year and added two saves in the matchup. She now totals seven shutouts, good for a tie at the top spot in the SUNYAC.
Plattsburgh will head out to Union College on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for their next matchup, as they prepare for Senior Day and Buffalo State on Saturday, Oct. 22.
VOLLEYBALL
PLATTSBURGH — Senior right side Jenn Braun floored nine kills and hit .350 while junior outside hitter Payton Zophy defended 14 digs, but the Plattsburgh State women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14) State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) match to SUNY Geneseo on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Hall in its final home match of the season.
The Knights hit .256 for the match, including a .333 mark in the first set and a .323 hitting percentage in the third. Geneseo also held an 8-2 edge in service aces, an 11-2 cushion in blocks and a 45-43 margin in digs.
Beyond Braun and Zophy, first-year setter/right side Kyleigh Ganz recorded 12 assists, six digs, three kills, two service aces and two block assists.
Plattsburgh State falls to 4-13 overall (0-8 SUNYAC) with the loss and finishes SUNYAC play on Friday, Oct. 21, when it visits SUNY Potsdam for a 6:00 p.m. match.
MEN’S SOCCER
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team fell on Saturday afternoon to Fredonia, as the Blue Devils used three second-half goals to stun the Cardinals in State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play. Before the game, the team honored their class of 10 seniors in Jimmy Alexander, Andrew Braverman, Rocky Bujaj, Joseph Ditillo, Trey Ekert, Ethan Gaboff, Christian Garner, Alex Graci, Juan Velez and Cole Weiner for their hard work and dedication to the program over their respective careers.
Plattsburgh State falls to 6-6-2 (2-4-2 SUNYAC) with the loss while Fredonia rises to 3-8-2 (2-4-2 SUNYAC) with the win in league play. Plattsburgh has one SUNYAC game remaining against Buffalo State on the road, and will likely need a positive result to clinch a spot in the conference playoffs.
John Hayes provided plenty of offense for the Cardinals in the first half, scoring two goals in just over a minute of game action. The first goal from the sophomore came in the 18th minute off a corner as Brian Coughlan took the kick and found Andrew Braverman who deflected the ball to Hayes for the score. The next Hayes goal came from senior Juan Velez as Velez, working in open space, found Hayes on a run to the net for a goal off of the right foot. The early 2-0 lead would hold into halftime as the Cardinals held the momentum and apparent advantage in the second half.
The second period saw the Blue Devils stun Plattsburgh with three unanswered goals as their offense awoke, going from two attempted shots in the first half to ten in the second. The team scored goals in the 55th minute, the 77th minute to tie the game, and then an 87th-minute goal from Robert Aboagye to give Fredonia the lead and eventual win.
The match was pretty evenly played throughout as Plattsburgh ended up with more shot opportunities in the second half, but could not end up taking the lead or an equalizer in the waning moments.
Teddy Healy was the goalie of record for Plattsburgh, making four saves as his record moves to 5-6-1 on the season.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as they head to SUNY Canton for a non-conference matchup before their final SUNYAC game of the regular season at Buffalo State next weekend.
CROSS COUNTRY
WATERFORD, Conn. — The Plattsburgh State men’s cross country team placed seventh out of 15 teams in the White Division at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday, tallying a score of 152 points. The race served as the team’s final tune-up before the SUNYAC Championships.
Junior Michael Brockway and sophomore Noah Bonesteel led the Cardinals on the eight-kilometer course by placing 16th (26:53.6) and 21st (27:08.4), respectively. Sophomore Justin Kumrow finished 30th (27:24.0), while first-year students Erik Kucera and Ethan Kahl took 38th (27:44.4) and 50th (28:19.1), respectively. Junior Sean Grady and sophomore Denali Rodriguez-Garnica rounded out Plattsburgh State’s top seven runners by placing 85th (30:01.9) and 87th (30:07.6), respectively.
For the women’s cross country team, graduate student Aislyn McDonough placed 14th out of 113 runners in the White Division, helping lead the team to a 12th-place finish with 241 points at the Connecticut College Invitational on Saturday.
McDonough navigated the six-kilometer course in 24:22.6, averaging a 6:32.3 mile pace. First-year student Marissa Colvin finished 48th with a time of 25:41.7, while first-year student Virginia Lucchetti took 69th (27:05.4). First-year student Jodie May and junior Natalia Castro placed 77th (27:51.8) and 81st (28:07.5), respectively, while sophomore Grace Boyle rounded out the Cardinals’ runners with a time of 28:48.4 (87th).
Plattsburgh State now hones its focus toward the SUNYAC Championships hosted by Oswego State, which will occur on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Fallbrook Recreation Center.
