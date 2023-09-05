UTICA — PSU’s men’s soccer team traveled to Utica on Sunday, and soundly defeated the Utica Pioneers, 3-0. John Hayes posted his second career brace, as his two second-half goals helped the team pull away for the shutout win.
Teddy Healy posted his ninth career shutout in the win, stopping seven shots for his second win of the season. Mo Badjie scored his first goal as a Cardinal to open the scoring in the 20th minute and Hayes posted his two goals in the second half, at the 52ndand 69th-minute marks. Frankie Palumbo and Tristan Laundree each picked up assists, with Laundree’s assist being the first of his career.
Plattsburgh State picked up where they left off Friday, putting together plenty of offense to follow up their three-goal second half against Clarkson. Each team traded shots early before Badjie finally broke the scoreless tie in the 20th minute, as Frankie Palumbo found the transfer junior for the score. Palumbo’s helper was just the second of his career, with his only other assist also occurring on Sept. 3, exactly one year ago against DeSales University.
The Badjie score was the lone goal of the first half, with Plattsburgh attempting 10 shots, and Utica attempting eight. The Cardinals also earned more corners in the first half, with four total, eventually earning 10 over the entire 90-minute match. Plattsburgh attempted 20 total shots in the game, while Utica took 14, as each offense was able to generate several opportunities throughout.
In the second half, Hayes took over for the Cards, putting together his second career brace with his goals in the 52nd and 69th minutes. Hayes also scored twice against Fredonia last October, also scoring two goals in one half in the conference match.
Utica pressed on despite being down three scores over the final 20-plus minutes, but Healy was up to the challenge in goal, stopping three shots in the final 13 minutes to seal the win.
The Cardinals move to 2-0 on the year and will enjoy five days off before traveling to RPI on Saturday, Sept. 9 for their next game. Utica moves to 1-1 on the year, as they next play SUNY Poly on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
ROCHESTER — The women’s soccer team traveled to Rochester to play the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) on Sunday, Sept. 3, and defeated the Tigers 3-1 in non-conference play. Nora Fitzgerald scored the first goal of the day for the Cards and assisted on the third goal to help secure the Cardinal win.
Fitzgerald scored late in the 7th minute to kick off the game’s scoring and Claire Bottjer scored the eventual game-winner in the 33rd minute. Avery Durgan sealed the Cardinal win with the third goal of the game shortly after R.I.T. scored their lone goal. Fitzgerald and Durgan each picked up assists and Sally Gliganic notched her first career assist. Lauren Haley picked up her second win of the year, saving seven shots over 90 minutes.
Fitzgerald and the Cardinal offense got to work early in the game, putting a couple of good shots on net, before the senior notched the team’s first goal of the game. Senior defender Kayla Myers began the scoring opportunity by intercepting a pass and sending it deep into the Card’s offensive zone. Running with the ball in stride Ella Santomassimo chipped a line drive shot with her left foot off the top crossbar, where it ricocheted directly to Fitzgerald following the play downfield, where she finished for the Plattsburgh score.
The Cardinals continued to click offensively throughout the first half, and the persistence paid off in the 33rd minute when Gliganic played a through-ball to Durgan up the left side of the field. Durgan put a good shot on goal, but it was saved and deflected, leading to Bottjer sliding in to finish off the play and put in her first career goal for a 2-0 lead.
At the half, the Cards led the shots battle 8-5, despite not earning a single corner kick. Over the entire 90 minutes, Plattsburgh did not earn a single corner kick but were still able to generate plenty of offense with 13 shots and seven on goal.
In the second half, R.I.T finally found their offensive rhythm, as they were able to rattle off nine shots trying to mount a comeback. The team finally put in their first goal of the season in the 50th minute, when Rachel Marriot scored off an Oliva Harris assist.
Shortly after in the 53rd minute, the Cardinals sealed the game with their third and final goal, as Fitzgerald won a 50-50 ball at midfield and spun around her defender to break free down the field. Racing past two Tiger defends, she drew Durgan’s defender in transition, freeing up the senior forward who scored easily off the subsequent Fitzgerald pass for her second goal of the season.
Haley and the excellent Plattsburgh defense held strong with the two-goal lead in the final 37 minutes, sealing an impressive road win for the Cards.
The Cardinals move to 2-0 on the season with the win and will face a strong Middlebury team on the road in their next game, today. R.I.T falls to 0-2 on the year and will next play Wheaton on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.