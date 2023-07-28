I had a friend, a journalist, who murdered his wife, a young lawyer, with a crossbow in broad daylight in the downtown of a major city in Canada.
He was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison. During the first few years he wrote to me (and I’m sure many others) to explain how he had not been in his right mind because of a chronic illness and how sinister forces had conspired against him.
My — former — friend has been out of prison for several years now, and according to a detailed report on the case by a student at the victim’s law faculty, has led a meaningful life, writing about mental illness and even publishing a novel.
I’m wandering down this morbid memory lane for a reason: Another convicted murderer has been making headlines in Canada, one who, truth be told, many Canadians would likely wish was no longer among the living. Indeed, if recent polls on capital punishment were to be translated into law, Paul Bernardo would be long gone.
Bernardo is surely Canada’s most loathsome killer for the torture, murder and dismemberment of two teenage girls, the drugging, rape and killing of the sister of his wife/acccomplice, plus the rape of perhaps a dozen women in the Toronto area in the 1990s. He has been serving an indeterminate life sentence since 1995.
A few months ago, Corrections Canada officials transferred Bernardo from a maximum security prison in Ontario to a medium security facility in Quebec. The reasons for this have not been adequately explained, but the public impact of the news of the transfer has been renewed pain, anguish and anger, especially for the families of Bernardo’s victims.
While there has been a heated debate about the prison shuffle, and how the system should deal with particularly heinous murderers, there has not been much public discussion about bringing back the death penalty in Canada.
The last executions in Canada were in December 1962 when Arthur Lucas and Ronald Turpin were hanged together in Toronto’s Don Jail.
The next year, the newly elected Liberal government of prime minister Lester Pearson established the policy of commuting all death sentences handed down by the courts. The government of Pierre Trudeau brought in a law to abolish capital punishment for murder in 1976.
Bill C-84 passed by a slim 130 to 124 count where MPs were liberated from the party line to vote their conscience. There was another free vote on a private member’s bill to restore the death penalty in 1987 that failed by a similar margin..
No law is cast in stone, however. A recent poll shows 54 percent of Canadians favour a return of state execution. Among Conservative voters the support hits 71 percent.
It’s unclear whether Conservative Leader and would-be prime minister Pierre Poilievre, who happily plays the tough on crime card, is personally in favor of the death penalty. Should, however, a future Canadian government want to bring back the noose there is a question of whether that’s even possible.
According to Amnesty International, since the Canadian government in 2005 signed and ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights “this legally prevents any return of the death penalty in Canada.”
Theories abound on why capital punishment is a dead issue in Canada, at least for the moment. One may be that Canadians have internalized the fact that for every Paul Bernardo, as worthless as his life may be, there’s a Stephen Truscott, David Milgaard, Donald Marshall, Guy Paul Morin — some high-profile examples of the at least 20 Canadians who were convicted in recent years and served time for murders they did not commit.
As counterintuitive as it seems, abolishing the death penalty in Canada has not provoked a spree of murders with the deadly deterrent removed. The murder rate in Canada has declined steadily since the 1970s and hovers at about two victims per 100,000 population, among the lowest in the world.
Still, when it comes to any whiff of leniency for a character like Bernardo, one suspects quiet public support for the return of the noose is bound to rise. As for my former friend, well, he paid his debt to society, yet … a crossbow.
In another perhaps related development, the minister responsible for Corrections Canada was dumped in this week’s major shuffle of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.