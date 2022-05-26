I will make this confession in the interests of full journalistic disclosure: I once voted for a conservative party candidate. This was an Ontario provincial election many years ago and the candidate was in my view far and away the best one for the job and deserved to win.
He ran for the Progressive Conservative Party (PC) of Ontario, with that “progressive” adjective an important distinction with a meaningful history. In 1942, the federal Conservative Party, hoping to expand its shrunken base, convinced John Bracken, the long-serving premier of Manitoba to take over the leadership.
Bracken accepted the job on the condition the federal party add “Progressive” to its name in recognition of the Progressive Party of Manitoba he led. Back then, provincial parties were more closely tied to their federal counterparts, hence the Ontario wing became the PC party of Ontario.
While Bracken never became prime minister of Canada, in Ontario the Progressive Conservatives took power in 1943 and established a dynasty that ruled uninterrupted until 1985. The Alberta PC dynasty holds the record for the longest stretch of governing in Canada, from 1971 to 2015.
Progressive Conservatives have governed in all other provinces since the name change, with the notable exceptions of Quebec and British Columbia, where ideologically conservative parties have nevertheless ruled for significant periods.
Federally, the Progressive Conservative Party ceased to exist in 2003 after it merged with the western-based Canadian Alliance. The PCs were virtually wiped out in the 1993 election under Brian Mulroney.
The conservative movement, once a powerful and largely unified and coherent force in Canadian politics, is again in a state of turmoil on the federal level, and in its vital base in Alberta.
Not so long ago, Jason Kenney, a former senior minister in the federal government of Stephen Harper, was considered the golden boy of Canadian conservatism. Fluently bilingual and a native of Ontario, he was assumed to be a natural successor to Harper; he chose instead to seek the premiership of Alberta, where he had served as an MP for nearly 20 years.
His pitch to the divided conservative factions in Alberta, in the style of John Bracken, was he would lead the Alberta PCs if they merged with the splinter Wildrose party under the label United Conservative Party (UCP) of Alberta.
Kenney won the leadership and led the UCP to a strong majority government in 2019. Since that triumph, though, Kenney, partly through his own abrasive style, has been brought down by unwise pandemic decisions, posturing scraps with the federal government, and mounting militancy of rival elements within the provincial conservative camp.
Frustrated by sniping from the sidelines, Kenney called for a referendum on his leadership to snuff out opposition. To his shock and surprise, in the vote results announced last week, Kenney only got 51 per cent support, and immediately announced he would step down when a new leader is chosen.
The early contenders are Brian Jean, who lost the UPC leadership race to Kenney, and Danielle Smith, the former leader of the Wildrose Party.
On the federal front, as discussed in previous columns, Kenney’s former assistant, Pierre Poilievre, is deemed to be, on the basis of caucus support and the drawing power of his campaign events, the frontrunner to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPP).
The party is seeking its third leader since Justin Trudeau defeated Harper in 2015. Clearly adopting the blunt messaging of Donald Trump, Poilievre is unbrazen and ferocious in attacking things of which he disapproves. One example is his pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada for policies he claims are fueling inflation.
There is not room enough here to discuss what impact Poilievre would have on the Conservative Party and Canadian politics should he win the race to be decided in September. Suffice it to say, he would not be pushing to have the party renamed “Progressive.”
While conservatives in Alberta and on the federal front are at some kind of controversial crossroads, it’s a much more serene scene in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford, an abrasive figure in the Kenney and Poilievre mold when first elected, has found a more moderate vibe and seems poised to return to power in Monday’s general election.
