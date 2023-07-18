PLATTSBURGH — Reservations for campsites, cottages and cabins in seven state parks across eight counties in western, central, and northern New York are available for those interested in the solar eclipse in April 2024.
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will trace a narrow path of totality across 15 U.S. states, including much of western and upstate New York.
A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.
People viewing the eclipse from locations where the moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun, known as the path of totality, will experience a total solar eclipse.
The eclipse will begin in western New York shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Full totality will begin in Chautauqua County at 3:17 p.m., moving through the state to Plattsburgh at 3:25 p.m..
Locations in the path of totality could experience total darkness for up to 4 minutes.
The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. will not be until August 2044.
The early opening will help accommodate an expected influx of visitors heading to several regions of the state to witness the celestial event.
“Next year, New Yorkers and visitors alike will have the opportunity to witness an extraordinary, celestial show in our state as the solar eclipse passes over the heart of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks in 2024,” Gov. Hochul, said.
“Our State Parks will open campground accommodations early, prior to the traditional camping season, to ensure people can see this amazing display in one of New York’s beautiful natural settings. I encourage all who are interested to reserve their spot beginning this week for this incredible event.”
Starting the week of July 3, 2023, reservations will become available from State Parks at a total of 335 campsites, cottages and cabins stretching across eight counties in western, central, and northern New York.
Sites will be available April 4-8 at the following State Parks:
• Allegany State Park, 2373 ASP, Rte 1, Salamanca, NY 14779 (Allegany County), for 165 sites, including campsites, cabins, cottages, and a group camp. New reservations open July 4.
• Fair Haven Beach State Park, 14985 State Park Road, Fair Haven, NY 13064 (Cayuga County) for 29 cabins and one cottage. Reservations open July 5.
• Letchworth State Park, 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY 14427 (Livingston/Wyoming counties) for 19 cabins and cottages. Reservations open July 5.
• Evangola State Park, 10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving, NY 14081 (Erie County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.
• Four Mile Creek State Park, 1055 Lake Road, Youngstown, NY 14174 (Niagara County) for 50 campsites. Reservations open July 5.
• Golden Hill State Park, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012 (Niagara County) for 25 campsites. Reservations open July 5.
• Wellesley Island State Park, 44927 Cross Island Road, Fineview, NY 13640 (Jefferson County) for 21 cabins and cottages. New reservations open July 5.
For visitors with reservations for the night of April 8, check-out time is 11:00 a.m. the following morning, so visitors can avoid traffic and enjoy the attractions of the region after the eclipse.
“Visitors not only will get a chance to see this inspiring cosmic display — which won’t happen again in the continental U.S. until 2044 — they will also be able to enjoy the beauty of early spring in some of our most beautiful State Parks and see how we are continuing to enhance our accommodations.” Erik Kulleseid, New York State Parks Commissioner, said.
According to NASA, viewing any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.
The partial phases of the solar eclipse can only be safely observed directly with specialized solar viewing glasses, “eclipse glasses”, or a handheld solar viewer.
Regular sunglasses, polarized or otherwise, are not a safe replacement for solar eclipse glasses.
For more information about the 2024 Total Eclipse in New York State, visit https://www.iloveny.com/events/eclipse-2024/.
Reservations can be made nine months in advance for a minimum of two nights through ReserveAmerica.com.
