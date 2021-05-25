Bryant named Second Team All-SUNYAC

CORTLAND — Senior shortstop Stephen Bryant of Plattsburgh State has been selected to the 2021 All-State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Baseball Second Team, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Bryant earned Second-Team All-SUNYAC honors after completing an illustrious career for the Plattsburgh State baseball team with one of the best statistical seasons in program history.
Bryant finished 2021 with the highest single-season on-base percentage in program history at .600. The record was previously held by Neil Sesselman, who recorded a .595 on-base percentage in 1962. Bryant also tallied the second-highest single-season batting average in program history at .469 (30-for-64). The record is held by Sesselman, who batted .475 in 1962. Bryant finished the season tied for the seventh-most walks by a Cardinal in a season (21). In addition, he tallied two doubles, five stolen bases, seven RBI and a team-leading 17 runs scored in 20 games played (all starts).
Defensively, Bryant recorded 30 putouts and 56 assists with no errors on 86 chances for a 1.000 fielding percentage.
During the season, Bryant was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week on April 12, 2021.
For his career, Bryant finished eighth in program history in hits (131), second in stolen bases (58), third in walks (71) and tied for seventh in games played (126). Bryant completed his career with a .958 fielding percentage on 550 chances.
Bryant was also named Second-Team All-SUNYAC in 2019.
