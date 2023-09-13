PLATTSBURGH — Breeze Airways plans on offering three flights a week from Plattsburgh International Airport to Orlando with introductory fares of $59 one way.
The airline, billed as the U.S.’ only NLCC, or ‘Nice Low Cost Carrier,’ said they will begin service from Plattsburgh to Orlando on Nov. 28.
The new route will be served on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flight times are to be determined.
The introductory fare is available for purchase through Sept. 18, for travel by April 30, 2024.
AIRBUS 220-300
The airline will be flying Airbus 220-300s with seating configurations of 125 to 140 passengers.
“Plattsburgh becomes our fourth airport in New York State, but the first with a large international appeal,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, said.
“Montreal is just over the border and we expect to attract many Canadian travelers, keen to drive to Plattsburgh for cheaper fares, along with the residents of the Adirondack Coast. We look forward to welcoming both communities and introducing all to the Breeze experience. Orlando is just the start for us in Plattsburgh. We expect to add several more routes in the near future.”
This new route will be flown on Breeze’s brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft featuring three unique seating options, including Breeze Ascent, a generous recliner-style seat in a 2x2 configuration with 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width and special amenities such as complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcohol.
Breeze offers its guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and Nicest. Breeze Ascent is included in the Nicest bundle, or sold a la carte with Nice or Nicer.
In addition to featuring best-in-class economics, the A220 operates at lower noise levels, providing an exceptionally quiet and comfortable cabin, a company news release said.
Wide seats combined with ample overhead storage create personal space without compromising on headroom, and the cabin management system will provide Breeze crews with easy, intuitive control of the aircraft’s interior environment.
The A220-300 aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines.
SEAMLESS BOOKING
Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing, the release said.
“With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.”
Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 and has been ranked as one of the U.S.’ best domestic airlines for the last two years by Travel + Leisure magazine’s World’s Best Awards.
It was founded by David Neeleman, who also founded Jet Blue in 1998 and has worked with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer in expanding air service to Upstate New York ports.
Breeze Airways offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 36 cities in 21 states.
