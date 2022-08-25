SARANAC LAKE — To help address the local teacher shortage, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is expanding its New Vision Education program to the Tri-Lakes region this fall.
Through New Vision Education, high school seniors in the Long Lake, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake and Lake Placid central school districts can explore various professions within the education field.
PROMISING RESULTS
FEH BOCES launched New Vision Education in northern Franklin County in 2020. The following year, school districts in the FEH BOCES southern region expressed interest in the program, so BOCES started collaborating with them to launch the program this school year.
“The Malone program is still young, but we’ve seen a lot of promising results there already, so we’re excited to launch New Vision Education in Saranac Lake,” said FEH BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Lori Tourville.
“As schools across the North Country and the nation are dealing with a lack of staff, we hope this program helps build a pipeline of students who come back and work in our school systems after they finish their training.”
HANDS-ON LEARNING
Students in the program will spend half of each school day at Petrova Elementary School in Saranac Lake. They’ll pair theoretical study with hands-on learning, getting experience in real classrooms.
A major benefit of the program is that students who complete it come out with a handful of practical trainings and certifications, including CPR, First Aid, Child Abuse and Maltreatment Mandated Reporter, Dignity for All Students, and more.
Because the program also includes college-level work, students will be eligible to earn an associate degree in one year after their high school graduation. They’ll also be eligible to work in their home school district as a paid substitute while in college.
NEXT GENERATION OF TEACHERS
Kara Munn has signed on to teach the program. Munn is a Saranac Lake teacher who has focused on intervention, providing extra help in reading and math to students who are at risk of not meeting goals of their grade level.
She’ll continue to do that work when the New Vision Education program is not in session.
“I’m thrilled to launch this new program,” Munn said. “I love the hands-on learning model used by FEH BOCES New Vision programs, and I’m excited to help cultivate our next generation of local teachers.”
SIGNING UP
Students interested in New Vision Education will need to apply to be a part of the program, and they should be able to do college-level work. Any Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake or Long Lake senior interested in joining New Vision Education for this school year should reach out to the guidance office in their home district.
FEH BOCES also runs a New Vision Health Care Exploration program in its south end, with students exploring careers in the health care field while taking classes and getting real-world experience at Adirondack Medical Center.
FEH BOCES supports 10 school districts in Franklin, Essex and Hamilton counties with educational programs, instructional support and operational support.
For more information about FEH BOCES, go to fehb.org or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @FEHBOCES.
