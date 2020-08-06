Bluegrass act Revenants to perform at Harborside

PLATTSBURGH — The word “Revenant” is rooted in old French and means “to return”, specifically from the dead. Three acclaimed New England bluegrass musicians, who will perform at this Saturday’s Curbside at Harborside concert series, formed a trio and claimed “The Revenants” as their name for its direct metaphorical fit.
“We are all from bands that are no longer together that you could call deceased,” Kirk Lord, upright bass player for The Revenants, said.
BLUEGRASS ORIGINS
Lord, Andy Greene, and Taylor Armerding were steeped in the bluegrass scene for some time before they decided their sound together was too good to ignore. The trio, however, are cut from a different musical cloth.
“I started to develop an ear more specifically for bluegrass around my 16th birthday when I received a banjo. I fell in love with bluegrass from that moment forward,” Andy Greene, guitarist and vocalist, said.
“Taylor learned to sing in church and has that range. That’s true for a lot of bluegrass artists; they’ve cut their teeth vocally in the church,” Lord said. “And when I first started in music, I played an electric bass for a rock band. I didn’t start getting into bluegrass until I was in my late 20’s.”
Taylor is another vocalist and the mandolin player for The Revenants.
OF LIKE MIND
All three musicians were members of the Bluegrass Gospel Project (BGP), although not at the same time. They still mingled with the same artists and shared a similar musical taste.
“We’ve all played in each other’s bands formally and informally,” Greene said. “The three of us are all very good friends. We are all of like mind when it comes to how we want bluegrass to be presented.”
When BGP disbanded, Lord, Greene and Armerding still kept in contact. Greene would travel from his home in Southern Vermont and Armerding from his in Massachusetts to Lord’s in Essex County.
“I jumped at the opportunity to play with Taylor,” Lord said. “And I knew his and Andy’s voice blended very well together. It took a couple of informal get-togethers, but then we continued on as a trio. We’ve morphed and changed since then and we’re always evolving.”
DOING YOUR HOMEWORK
As often as they can, the trio meet up and record songs to practice for upcoming performances.
“What we learned quickly with BGP was that we could talk about songs that would be a good fit, learn them online by ourselves, and then maybe if we’re lucky meet up once a month get together and start recording them,” Lord said. “It’s all about doing your homework and knowing where your vocal part is.”
The Revenants bring years of musical experience, experimentation and their own eclectic sound to songs that shouldn’t fit in the bluegrass genre, but under their execution, do. Songs like Bob Seger’s “Mainstreet”. Armerding suggested this song should be played slow to give the lyrics more weight. The group constantly pushes the boundaries of and put their own fingerprints on the bluegrass song “Chestnuts”.
”Sometimes it doesn’t work and sometimes it’s pure magic,” Lord said.
Influenced by classic staples of the genre such as Vince Gill, and Chet Atkins, and second wave bluegrass artists like Alison Krauss and Tony Rice, the trio brings an upbeat twist to the realm of bluegrass performances and recording. Their first compilation is set to be released on CD in just a few short weeks.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to postpone a lot of our shows,” Greene said. “We’re excited to get back out there after six months of not being able to play.”
“Come on out and see what we’re about,” Lord said.
IF YOU GO
When: Saturday, August 8. Gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30
Where: Plattsburgh Harborside
Tickets: $20/carload
“All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles.” — Benjamin Pomerance
