Blue Bombers take 2-1 win in packed night of soccer action

LAKE PLACID — Tanner Foley's goal at 15:26 of the second half broke a 1-all tie and sent Lake Placid to their come-from-behind win in Northern Soccer League boys' action, Friday.
Ben Burdo gave Boquet Valley the lead midway through the opening half before Will Douglas tied it for the Blue Bombers late in the stanza.
Alex Wright picked up the assist on Foley's game-winner.
John Armstrong turned away 10 shots to record the win in the Blue Bombers' nets.
Lake Placid 2, Boquet Valley 1
Boquet Valley 1 0 — 1
Lake Placid 1 1 — 2
First half- 1, BV, Burdo (Buehler), 23:08. 2, LP, Douglas (Foley), 36:52.
Second half- 3, LP, Foley (Wright), 15:26.
Shots- Lake Placid, 16-11.
Saves- Armstrong, LP, 10. Egglefield (12), Fiegl (2), BV, 14.
NCCS 2
PERU 1
PERU — Reid LaValley scored late in regulation to tie it before Marcus Bedard scored in overtime to send the Cougars to a 2-1 win over the Nighthawks.
LaValley tallied from Ryan Johnston at 37:22 of the second half to pull Northeastern Clinton into a 1-all tie.
Then with 4:18 gone in overtime, James Wells picked up the assist on Bedard's game-winner.
Peru took a 1-0 advantage in the opening half when Seanen Edwards scored from Dominik Nuzzo.
LaValley played a strong game for the Cougars at midfield and Chase Letourneau was credited with three saves for NCCS.
Ryan Robinson stopped 11 shots in the Peru nets.
NCCS 2, Peru 1, OT
NCCS 0 1 1 — 2
Peru 1 0 0 — 1
First half- 1, PCS, Edwards (Nuzzo), 37:22.
Second half- 2, NCCS, LaValley (Johnston), 37:22.
Overtime- 3, NCCS, Bedard (Wells), 4:18.
Shots- NCCS, 14-7.
Saves- Robinson, PCS, 11. Letourneau, NCCS, 3.
CHAZY 2
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
ELLENBURG — Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak scored goals and the Eagles held off the Bobcats.
Moser tallied late in the first half and Dudyak with 10 minutes gone in the second stanza to stake Chazy to a 2-0 lead.
NAC, however, made it interesting on Troy Labarge's goal five minutes following the Dudyak goal.
Zane Stevens made five saves in the Eagles' net and Tim Stickney seven stops for the Bobcats.
“It was a hard-fought game throughout,” NAC coach Damien Nevader said. “A lot of the play was in midfield in the first half with both teams creating a few chances.
“Chazy was dangerous on set pieces and we were dangerous on the counterattack. I'm happy with the fight we showed to stay in the game and get back into it after going down 2-0. We are happy with the performance, but disappointed with the result.”
Chazy 2, Northern Adirondack 1
Chazy 1 1 — 2
NAC 0 1 — 1
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (McAfee), 37:43.
Second half- 2, CCRS, Dudyak, 10:39. 3, NAC, T. Labarge (Tucker), 15:13.
Shots- Chazy, 15-12.
Saves- Stevens, CCRS, 5. Stickney, NAC, 7.
WILLSBORO 5
BOLTON/WARRENSBURG 1
WILLSBORO — Justin Joslyn had a big game, scoring all of his team's five goals to power the Warriors.
Willsboro held a 2-0 lead at the half before Dan Cunniffe pulled the visitors back to within 2-1 midway through the second half.
But Joslyn took over after that by tallying three goals in the final 14 minutes of the contest, with Ethan Leibeck assisting on all three.
Logan Jaquish made four saves for the win in net.
Willsboro 5, Bolton/Warrensburg 1
Bolton/Warrensburg 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 2 3 — 5
First half- 1, WICS, Joslyn, 7:36. 2, WICS, Joslyn (Gough), 18:40.
Second half- 3, B/W, Cunniffe dk, 25:00. 4, WICS, Joslyn (Leibeck), 26:00. 5, WICS, Joslyn (Leibeck), 26:48. 6, WICS, Joslyn (Leibeck), 38:33.
Shots- Willsboro, 21-6.
Saves- Jaquish, WICS, 4. Baker, B/W, 15.
PLATTSBURGH 7
SARANAC LAKE 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jack Ferris accounted for three goals and two assists to help power the Hornets over the Red Storm.
Marcus Griffiths added two goals for the Hornets, including his first varsity goal. Peter Wylie and Momin Khan also scored.
Bailey VanArman assisted on all three of the Ferris goals.
Plattsburgh jumped out to a commanding 4-0 lead at the half. Dalton Tahy picked up the shutout in the PHS nets with two saves.
Plattsburgh 7, Saranac Lake 0
Saranac Lake 0 0 — 0
Plattsburgh 4 3 — 7
First half- 1, PHS, Ferris (VanArman), 11:00. 2. PHS, Wylie (Ovios), 17:00. 3, PHS, Griffiths (Ferris), 13:30. 4, PHS, Khan (Wylie), 32:43.
Second half- 5, PHS, Griffiths (Ferris), 3:28. 6, PHS, Ferris (VanArman), 7:20. 7, PHS, Ferris (VanArman), 24:00.
Shots- PHS, 12-2.
Saves- Tahy, PHS, 2. Lawless, SLCS, 5.
SARANAC 1
AUSABLE VALLEY 0
SARANAC — Mason Brown scored the lone goal of the game as the Chiefs prevailed.
Brown tallied midway through the first half and Brian Balch picked up the assist on the play.
The shutout in net went to Branden Ashley who made five saves. In goal for the Patriots was Scott LaMountain with 14 stops.
Saranac coach Calvin Hamel credited Brian Balch, Hunter Provost, Keegan Brown, Xander Buckley and Dominic Harkness having solid games for the Chiefs and LaMountain, Korvin Dixon and Bailey Lattrell for AuSable Valley.
Saranac 1, AuSable Valley 0
AuSable Valley 0 0 — 0
Saranac 1 0 — 1
First half- 1, SCS, Brown (Balch), 20:20.
Shots- Saranac, 19-7.
Saves- Ashley, SCS, 5. LaMountain, AVCS, 14.
CROWN POINT 3
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 0
JOHNSBURG — The Panthers scored goals in different ways on the way to a shutout win.
Crown Point held a 1-0 lead at the half on an own goal, made it 2-0 early in the second on Reese Pertak's marker and closed out the scoring on Noah Spaulding's penalty kick midway through the second.
Joe Tompkins recorded the shutout with three saves and Angelo Gallo turned away seven shots for the hosts.
“Crown Point was very aggressive and moved the ball very well,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Zach Pierson said. “They were able to capitalize on a few of their scoring opportunties.
“I liked the way my team played. We were just unable to find the back of the net.”
Crown Point 3, Johnsburg/Minerva 0
Crown Point 1 2 — 3
Johnsburg/Minerva 0 0 — 0
First half- 1, CP, own goal, 29:07.
Second half- 2, CP, Pertak, 4:53. 3, CP, Spaulding pk, 22:29.
Shots- Crown Point, 13-7.
Saves- Tompkins, CP, 3, Gallo, J/M, 7.
GIRLS
BOQUET VALLEY 6
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 0
WESTPORT — Abbey Schwoebel scored three goals and the Griffins rolled to a shutout victory.
Maddy Kirkby, Claire Reynolds and Liz Poe added a goal apiece for Boquet Valley, which held a 2-0 lead at the half before scoring four times in the second stanza.
Ella Lobdell needed to make just one save in recording the shutout in net.
Boquet Valley 6, Schroon Lake/Newcomb 0
SL/N 0 0 — 0
BV 2 4 — 6
First half- 1, BV, Schwoebel, 1:41. 2, BV, Kirkby, 31:52.
Second half- 3, BV, Schwoebel (Thompson), :50. 4, BV, Reynolds, 22:45. 5, BV, Schwoebel, 25:09. 6, BV, Poe (Fiegl), 35:47.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 25-1.
Saves- Lobdell, BV, 1. Mieras (8), Talerico (4), SL/N, 12.
WILLSBORO 7
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 1
WILLSBORO — The Warriors scored all seven of their goals in the opening half with Jenna Ford tallying three of them.
Lexi Nolette, Emma Becker, Cleo Lobdell and Emily Mitchell also scored goals, with Becker and Mitchell getting their first varsity goals.
Indian Lake/Long Lake got on the board early in the second half on Anna Strader's marker.
Willsboro 7, Indian Lake/Long Lake 1
IL/LL 0 1 — 1
Willsboro 7 0 — 7
First half- 1, WICS, Ford (Fine-Lease), 4:03. 2, WICS, Nolette (Ford), 9:21. 3, WICS, Ford (Marble), 10:41. 4, WICS, Ford, 19:41. 5, WICS, Becker (Harrison), 20:50. 6, WICS, Lobdell, 25:17. 7, WICS, Mitchell, 36:57.
Second half- 8, IL/LL Strader (Zumpano), 6:49.
Saves- Bruno (7), Mitchell (1), WICS, 8. Liddle, IL/LL 8.
NORTH WARREN 4
CROWN POINT 2
CROWN POINT — Goals by Madison Munson and Abigail LaFontaine just over a minute apart late in the first half rallied the Panthers into a 2-1 lead.
But the second half belonged to the visitors, who scored all three goals in the stanza. Megan Bruno tallied twice and Nicole Buckman once for North Warren, with Buckman getting the game-winner.
Isabella Swarts scored a first-half goal for North Warren, which gave her team a 1-0 advantage at the time.
North Warren 4, Crown Point 2
North Warren 1 3 — 4
Crown Point 2 0 — 2
First half- 1, NW, Swarts, 2:41. 2, CP, Munson (Harris), 35:02. 3, CP, LaFontaine (Harris), 36:27.
Second half- 4, NW, Bruno (Swarts), 4:42. 5, NW, Buckman, 29:26. 6, NW, Bruno (Scroggins), 31:43.
Shots- North Warren, 14-6.
Saves- Harmon, CP, 10. Bhor, NW, 4.
