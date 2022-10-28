PLATTSBURGH — There have been many families in the United States that have had multiple siblings serving in the military, but few can match the service of the Blair Brothers of Saranac.
Eight brothers all served in the military at various times from the mid-1950s to 1970.
Four of them still alive were honored at a special ceremony Friday at Veterans Memorial Park on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“I never thought this would happen,” Richard Blair, one of the four brothers honored, said.
“We were very surprised.”
HONOR FLIGHT SEND-OFF
The surprise was cooked up by many who wanted to honor the brothers for their service.
Richard was joined by brothers, Fred, Chet and Larry on the most recent North Country Honor Flight that traveled to Washington, D.C. on Oct. 1 to visit war memorials in their honor.
At the sending off ceremony they held photographs of their departed brothers, Leon, Pokey, Gerald and Bobby who also served.
It was a nice and fitting ceremony, but many felt the Blairs should be honored even more.
SURPRISE CEREMONY
So work began largely by North Country Honor Flight and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones to organize Friday’s ceremony, which included, numerous local law enforcement officers, fire department personnel and a large contingent of motorcycle riders that show up at every Honor Flight event.
The final piece of the parade was the Honor Flight bus filled with dozens of members of the Blair Brothers families.
All of this was unbeknownst to the brothers who sat puzzled in the front row of chairs set up for the ceremony.
They thought they were there to honor other veterans.
“Boy, we were surprised,” Larry said with a huge smile on his face.
The American Legion Montgomery Post 912 Color Guard performed a 21 gun salute, Taylor LaValley sang the national anthem and Jones read a proclamation from the Assembly honoring the Blair family.
REMEMBERING GRANDMA MEM
Blair family member Sue Bruno paid tribute to the brothers by painting a picture of just how incredible a woman their mother, Myrle, was.
Grandma Mem as she was known, had to raise the eight brothers and three daughters by herself after her husband passed away at a relatively young age. After a fire, the family moved into a one-room school house with no electricity, running water or indoor plumbing.
Times were tough, but they made it.
The brothers either joined the military or were drafted over the years, and they all sent money home to help the family that their mom was holding together.
“She had to watch her eight boys leave to go on to the army,” Bruno said.
“I personally cannot imagine the fear this woman faced every single day that they were gone, waiting for letters to see if they were okay. Or that dreaded knock on the door. Thankfully, that never happened. Her kids were everything to her. She had three daughters that also had to go to work to help while those boys were gone. Luckily all eight boys made it back and Blair family was great again.”
‘WHAT A STORY’
North Country Honor Flight Executive Director Barrie Finnegan thanked the boys for participating in Honor Flight.
“If you didn’t go, we’re out of business,” he joked.
“But I really want to thank Momma Blair. My gosh, what a story.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said it was an honor and privilege to be able to recognize the Blair Brothers for their service.
“We can’t help but be inspired by your example,” he said.
Jones said the brothers’ mom is the key to it all.
“This ceremony would not be possible it it was not for her, as well as the sacrifices of the family back here in the North Country,” Jones said.
As family members and well wishers thanked the brothers after the ceremony, Richard reflected on the moment and all those who served.
“It’s nice (to be honored), but there were a lot of others who should be (honored) too,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.