MORIAH – State and local highway crews in Essex County are also gearing up for Friday’s expected Nor’easter snowstorm with extra crews and plows.
The Essex County Government Center in Elizabethtown announced it will be closed Friday so workers don’t have to navigate the 16 to 20 inches of snow the National Weather Service had predicted for the Champlain Valley.
Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds said his department was set up for the storm.
“We're always prepared,” he said. “We’ll have extra patrols and four-wheel-drive vehicles on the roads.”
He said it was difficult tell just how much snow will fall, but it was better to be ready for anything.
A winter storm watch was in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Saturday, with varying amounts of snow predicted depending on elevation. The higher terrain is expected to receive the most snow.
The Weather Bureau posted this advisory:
“Travel will be very difficult. Hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. Power outages are possible due to heavy wet snow. Snowfall rates will approach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times on Friday. The snow tapers off to snow showers on Saturday.”
National Grid said its crews are ready for outages.
“National Grid has increased staffing and is pre-positioning crews across the North Country to prepare for a severe winter storm with the potential for significant snowfall, ice accretion, and high winds beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday afternoon,” it posted online. “Our crews are prepared to respond in the event service is disrupted to our customers. We recommend keeping flashlights and extra batteries available and charging mobile devices so that you can stay connected in the event of an outage.”
The snow is expected to wet and heavy, with temperatures in the 30s approaching 40 degrees.
New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) is also prepping for the snowfall.
“We are preparing for the severe weather threat forecast,” it posted. “We’ll restore power as quickly and safely as possible. In preparation for the event, the company has pre-staged additional line and tree personnel across the state to assist with restoration efforts if needed. Company and contractor crews will be onsite and prepared to facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur.”
The State Department of Transportation posted that its crews were standing by for the storm.
“The staff in our maintenance residencies are making repairs and fine tuning our fleet of plows in preparation for the snow that is expected through the weekend; we're ready.”
Moriah Deputy Town Supervisor Matthew Brassard said they’ll see how much snow is falling before deciding to shut down the Town Hall.
“We’re just asking people to please not park on the sides of the roads in the former village,” he said. “Town offices (closure) will be a morning time decision.”
