BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District is investigating an incident involving Superintendent Daniel Mannix at a boys basketball game in the Capital District area this past Tuesday.
Mannix, who was in attendance at the Section II game, is accused of yelling inappropriately at players and referees during the Mechanicville vs. Schuylerville game held on Schuylerville’s home court.
‘YOU SHOULD BE BETTER THAN THIS’
Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Mike Mitchell took to social media to raise awareness of Mannix’s behavior.
“I’m not one to publicly call anyone out, but given the situation, I need to support and protect our Mechanicville students and staff,” Mitchell wrote on his FaceBook page.
“I’m curious why a Superintendent from Section 7 (Plattsburgh area), would be at a Section 2 Sectional basketball game tonight screaming, yelling, and obviously not modeling NYSPHSAA Spectator Rules per the Code of Conduct.”
Mitchell went on to question why Mannix would act that way, saying, “These are kids/young adults playing a damn game.”
“You should be better than this. I hope you hold your Beekmantown staff, your Beekmantown students, and your Beekmantown community to higher standards than how you acted tonight.”
BOARD INVESTIGATING
The Beekmantown School Board is investigating the matter, but could not discuss it further.
“You should know that the Board of Education takes these allegations very seriously, and upon learning of them, immediately began our own investigation into this matter,” Board President Ed Marin told the Press-Republican.
“This has included contacting personnel from both the Schuylerville and Mechanicville school districts to get their input into this matter. As with all personnel matters we respect the confidentiality of our employees and thus, can offer no further comment at this time.”
Mannix also said that he could not discuss the matter.
