Band of brothers

PLATTSBURGH — The Wickmoore Trio is a jazz, funk and soul group whose musical inspirations and styles span borders and transcends time.
Brothers Nelson and Eli Moore, and honorary brother Vihan Wickramasingshe, form the esteemed trio that will be performing at the latest installation of the Curbside at Harborside concert series.
The Moore brothers hail from Saranac and have been immersed in a musical upbringing since birth. Nelson got his first drum set at the age of five and has since been influenced by the rhythmic influences of Ginger Baker, Carter Beauford, Stewart Copeland, Max Roach, Buddy Rich, Elvin Jones and Levon Helm.
“No one introduced me to playing music, Nelson said. “I gravitated towards it because my parents are big music fans.”
Eli followed in his brother’s footsteps with drumming until the tryouts for the jazz band at Saranac Central School.
“I didn’t make it in, but my teacher, Mrs. Woodruff, wanted me to get in somehow and she needed a bass player. I didn’t know how to play at all but I had a cheap bass in the house that my parents had bought me and my brother,” he said. “So I started trying to play it and being in the jazz band and giving public performances forced me to get my act together and practice.”
Eli’s musical influences range from Ron Carter and Scott LaFaro to Paul McCartney and Phil Lesh.
The rearing of these two musically gifted individuals created a pair of musicians deeply appreciative and reverent of their craft; individuals who were ready to connect with their community through their performance skills.
Enter Vihan: the self-taught, classically trained jazz pianist and virtuoso from Sri Lanka.
According to the trio’s website, Vihan started out playing by ear on a toy keyboard in a car garage. Influenced by the greats such as Sergei Rachmaninoff, Aram Khachaturian, Bill Evans and Herbie Hancock, Vihan supplies melodic support as well as lead, and also according to their website, dad jokes.
When he met the Moore brothers in the Symphonic Band at SUNY Plattsburgh, music was already written in the stars.
“As a pianist and trumpet player, I've learned when to take the lead, and when to be the river behind the groove's flow. However, with my brothers Eli and Nelson, I find I am at my best when donning a support role,” Vihan said.
“My greatest contributions come in being the glue at pivotal moments, in and out of shows. I also love putting out originals. Ever since I learned how to translate the sounds in my head into notes at SUNY Plattsburgh, my outflow of music in the trio has expanded significantly.”
Odds are, if you’ve been to a musical show or gathering in the North Country, The Wickmoore Trio has been there, either playing or listening. The music is in the fabric of their DNA.
They’ve performed at shows such as the Plattsburgh State Gospel Fest, The Battle of Plattsburgh Field Day and at Valcour Brewing Company.
The trio’s performance range, nelson jests, goes from “quiet dinner jazz at Irises to poppin’ funky jams at Monopole and private parties”. They also all played in SUNY Plattsburgh’s jazz group Mambo Combo.
During the downtime of the COVID-19 winter and spring months, the trio produced their debut album Lounge Lizards, which will be showcased at their upcoming Saturday performance.
The album was produced and recorded in Eli’s and his roommate Tyler Bosely’s basement, which is affectionately named Cricket Studios “after the influx of chirping crickets that kept interrupting our recording experiments last summer.”
“There are seven tunes on the album. Stylistically, there is a basis of smooth jazz/bebop, with elements of salsa, funk, fusion, and Middle Eastern flavor,” Nelson said.
“Three of the songs are composed by our dear piano player. Eli wrote two, I wrote one, and the other was a collaboration between all three of us.”
Lounge Lizards, produced under the Cricket Records label, is a project that exemplifies how well this musical family works together, even through self-described “unpleasantness”, “inevitable self-doubt” and occasional mayhem, to produce a cohesive and professional work of art that can be enjoyed by many — as it is available for streaming on most platforms.
Eli’s background in audio/ video production in conjunction with help from friends in the studio and with cover art design — shout out to Ian Bellerive — came into play when the trio created Lounge Lizards.
“It takes expertise to really get something to sound good and you don’t realize how much attention to detail gets put into the process until you start studying music production more,” Eli said.
“So the challenge with our studio is trying to basically simulate a professional sounding product from home, which is definitely possible, and more and more people are doing it very successfully these days, but it can take a lot of studying and trial and error sometimes.”
The trio, often chaotic in each other’s presence, realize this trial and error, entropy and passion has a lot to do with the music.
“There's a method to the madness, much like in jazz,” Nelson said.
The Wickmoore Trio is highly sought after as a performance group in the North Country. They fill a niche that had been trail blazed by local greats such as the late jazz trombone player Rick Davies, trumpet player and music professor at SUNY Plattsburgh Herm Matlock, and the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra Director Matthew Pray.
According to a curbside press-release, Herm Matlock has this to say about the multi-talented trio: “I am so impressed by their knowledge about things in jazz that happened way before they were born. It shows a respect for this music that is necessary to play it well, and it shows in their performances. Unlike many jazz musicians their age, their set lists and their styles reflect that knowledge, as well as their own fresh interpretations, music of the current generation, and their own unique abilities.”
