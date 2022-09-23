STOCKWELL — A son, Rowan Daniel, June 7, 2022, to Kathryn and Richard Stockwell Jr.
NEPHEW — A daughter, Peyton Adalee, Aug. 1, 2022, to Caryn Busha and Tyler Nephew.
BELL — A son, Cullen David, Aug. 1, 2022, to Jennifer Rowe and Dustin Bell.
SANTAMARIA — A son, Beau Marick, Aug. 2, 2022, to Miranda Douglas and Patrick SantaMaria.
GOLDEN — A son, Cyris Zayne, Aug. 2, 2022, to Kourtney Abare and Fabian Golden.
BUSHEY — A daughter, Sydney Michael, Aug. 3, 2022, to Kimberly Cox and Lynn Bushey.
TRUMBULL — A daughter, Sophia Marie, Aug. 4, 2022, to Amber McDowell and Levi Trumbull.
FESSETTE — A daughter, Kennedy Alaire, Aug. 5, 2022, to Alexandra Jeffords Fessette and Allen Fessette.
NICHOLS — A daughter, Rhea Lee, Aug. 6, 2022, to Maggie and Tyler Nichols.
BOULRICE — A son, Landon Eric, Aug. 6, 2022, to Kristine and Eric Boulrice.
SWEENEY — A daughter, Elodie Crockett, Aug. 6, 2022, to Alyssa Crockett and Adam Sweeney.
TACY — A son, Daymain Ryker, Aug. 7, 2022, to Danielle Jock and Jordan Tacy.
BEAUDETTE — A son, Hudson William, Aug. 9, 2022, to Rachel and Alexander Beaudette.
LaGRAVE — A daughter, Paisley Elizabeth-Dawn, Aug. 10, 2022, to Madison Breyette and Brady LaGrave.
DREW — A son, Jameson Lucas, Aug. 10, 2022, to Delaney Smith and Scott Drew.
SMITH — A daughter, Celia-Renee, Aug. 11, 2022, to Melissa Stanley and Brennen Smith.
MARTIN-BARRET — A son, Myles Joseph, Aug. 11, 2022, to Kelsey Martin and Alex Barrett.
GEHRIG — A daughter, Madeline Alexis, Aug. 12, 2022, to Kathleen and George Gehrig.
TERRANCE — A son, Tripp Lee Marcelo, Aug. 13, 2022, to Madison Tatlock and Trent Terrance.
BUTLER — A daughter, Braelynn Rae, Aug. 15, 2022, to Tia Cooley and Austin Butler.
CASTINE — A daughter, Eleanor Rose, Aug. 15, 2022, to Karleen and Joshua Castine.
MARSHALL — A daughter, Emalee Cecile, Aug. 15, 2022, to April and John Marshall.
KING — A son, Logan James, Aug. 15, 2022, to Karissa and Ryan King.
LaMERE — A daughter, River Arrayah, Aug. 16, 2022, to Jennifer and Brett LaMere.
CURRIER — A son, Declan Oliver, Aug. 16, 2022, to Alyson Giroux and Sean Currier.
GADDOR — A daughter, Andie Mae, Aug. 18, 2022, to Miranda and Cole Gaddor.
DONALDSON — A daughter, Willow Grace, Aug. 20, 2022, to Angel Beebe and Brandon Donaldson.
BROWN — A daughter, Everleigh Jean, Aug. 20, 2022, to Alyssa Coolidge and Michael Brown.
DeBOUR — A son, Luke Jared, Aug. 21, 2022, to Victoria DeBour and Scott Corthell.
DENNY — A daughter, Hayes Marie, Aug. 23, 2022, to Chelsea and Kellen Denny.
CARNERO HEISECKE — A son, Maximiliano, Aug. 23, 2022, to Guadalupe Heisecke Echeverria and Jose Carnero Palacios.
WARD — A son, Isley Miles Wallace, Aug. 24, 2022, to Sophie and Dustin Towle.
DeVITO — A son, Sebastian Paul, Aug. 24, 2022, to Holly and Joseph DeVito.
WOODS — A son, Jayden Micheal, Aug. 25, 2022, to Elizabeth Dollaway and Kristopher Woods.
McGOVERN — A son, Bennett Patrick, Aug. 26, 2022, to Alissa Hudson and Blaine McGovern.
BRUCE — A daughter, Gracelyn Mary, Aug. 26, 2022, to Trisha and Eric Bruce.
FINLEY — A son, Kaysen Robert, Aug. 27, 2022, to Taylor Jarvis and Jacob Finley.
JOCK — A son, Mickenzee Lee, Aug. 28, 2022, to Stephanie Jock and Cody Gero.
LOUGHAN — A son, Sutter Briggs, Aug. 28, 2022, to Keely and Kellen Loughan.
MARTIN — A son, Zayden Michael, Aug. 30, 2022, to Shae-Lynn Fountain.
SUTHERBY — A son, Jeremiah James, Aug. 20, 2022, to Kathleen and Robert Sutherby.
