NYS DanceForce accepting grant applications
The New York State DanceForce, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts, recently announced the 2023 NYS Choreographers Initiative.
The program supports professional development for choreographers in 55 out of the 62 counties of New York, working in all dance genres. Elegible regions are Western NY, Central NY, Capitol District/North Country, and Hudson Valley/Long Island. The application portal is available online at danceforce.org. Deadline for proposals is Jan 27, 2023.
The New York State Choreographers Initiative is designed to support dance artists in the development of their choreographic skills by providing them with resources that are often unavailable or unaffordable. These resources include a minimum of 20 hours of creative studio time, professional dancers, the guidance of a mentor of their choice, and a $2,500 stipend. Twelve choreographers from across the state will be selected for the award in 2023.
Lake Placid Center for the Arts acquires adjacent property
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts recently announced the purchase of 2126 Saranac Avenue in Lake Placid, the home of Saranac Sourdough.
When the property, located immediately adjacent to the arts center, came on the market, LPCA staff and board were beginning conversations about how to celebrate and reflect on the center’s upcoming 50th anniversary.
The listing seemed like a rare opportunity to consider what impact the arts center might have in our community over the next 50 years, and how the LPCA can continue to expand services and value to all residents and visitors, a press release said.
In a whirlwind turn of events, LPCA staff quickly found that the board of directors and friends in the community widely supported the idea of annexing the property. Executive Director James Lemons explains, “Though it may be some time before we know how the new property can best serve the community, we are incredibly grateful to the Stoltz family and all the individuals who came together so that the LPCA could add this new resource to our campus for use down the road.”
The purchase would not have been possible without the generous support and vision of The Stoltz Family and the LPCA board of directors. Many individuals mobilized resources quickly to help the arts center take advantage of such a time-sensitive opportunity.
While the LPCA determines future use of the property, they encourage everyone to visit their current tenant, Saranac Sourdough, the release said.
LPCA staff and board look forward to developing a plan over the next few years to determine how the campus will evolve and grow to meet the needs of the next generations of artists and arts lovers.
Adirondack Center for Writing seeks feedback in new survey
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Writing has launched a survey to solicit feedback from individuals of all ages around the North Country.
Participants have a chance to win a $100 cash giveaway, with all survey responses remaining anonymous.
The brief questionnaire takes about six minutes to complete, and is open through Nov. 22. It is available online at www.bit.ly/acw-survey and on ACW’s website, and features questions looking to better understand the community’s thoughts of and needs for the Center.
Tahawus Center seeking proposals for ‘The Mural Project: A sense of Place’
AUSABLE FORKS — The Tahawus Center has put out a winter call for proposals for the year-long public art project: The Mural Project, “A Sense of Place.”
The call is reaching out to local landscape artists, or pairings with artists to submit their ideas, and sample work. For details contact TahawusCenter@gmail.com.
The selected artist will receive a $2000 award for the winning design. An additional fee will cover the artist’s costs of scaling up. During the next phase, a crew will be assembled (combination of youth volunteers and skilled labor) under the direction of the artist, to assist in execution of the design on the prepared wall.
Finally, upon completion, Tahawus will create a “ribbon cutting and thank you” event to celebrate the achievement for the artist and the community, volunteers, and supporters.
