Third Place play-off (Saturday)
Croatia vs Morocco
World Cup Final (Sunday)
Argentina v France
MESSI ’n MBAPPE – COSY QATARI TEAMMATES
The press are billing the Argentina-France clash as Messi versus Mbappé. It’s not really that way at all. Lionel Messi (35) and Kilian Mbappé (23) are teammates at Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain is owned by Qatar Sports Investments or QSi.
Seemingly the world wants Messi to win a world cup like his predecessor Maradona — after all it will be Leo’s last world cup they say. Mbappé is in a rich vein of form with 5 goals in 6 games at the tourney and, at such a tender age, could win his second cup.
FRENCH FLU HAMPERS PREPARATION
“He does have a few flu-like symptoms” was the bland analysis from French Head coach Didier Deschamps — with less than 48 hours to go to the big showdown. Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is now the third French player to succumb to the flu.
Early rumors had Kylian Mbappé battling a sore throat, but people didn’t give it too much thrift. It is late Friday night here in Europe and the bug in the French camp is the big story swirling around on every evening news show. Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano missed the quarter finals against Croatia, but the rumors of persistent flu trouble persist. The French team’s medical staff are doing everything to make sure it does not spread. Some are blaming the stadium air-conditioning as the cause.
WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE
Sunday is cup final day but also Qatari National Day. It also sets a marker that will see this little country, around the same size as Connecticut, go down in history being remembered fondly for this “winter” World Cup.
Detractors were slowly nudged to one side as the soccer spoke. Many observers view the event as a coming-of-age passage and a huge success. It has been a nation-building experience for Qatar and has established credibility. Human Rights, LGBTQ+ matters, the OneLove captains’ armband controversy were all matters to supposedly scupper the tournament but in the end…they didn’t.
A WORLD CUP OF FIRSTS
• First World Cup in the Arab world.
• First African nation into the semi-finals — the proud Atlas Lions of Morocco
• First woman official. Stéphanie Frappart in the Mexico-Poland match. A reward for starting at 13 years old and working her way up to France’s Ligue 1 by 2019
• First player to score in 5 World Cups. That’s 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo (2006 Germany, 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia and now 2022 Qatar)
• First time no English fans have been arrested at a World Cup (!)
And looking forward to 2026 will see the:
• First World Cup to be hosted by three nations (USA, Canada, and Mexico)
IF YOU CAN’T BEAT THEM – JOIN THEM
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will referee the France-Argentina final after his previous matches France-Denmark and Argentina-Australia earlier in the tournament. He reminds me of Perluigi Colina — the wonderfully bald retired referee superstar now Chairman of FIFA’s Referee Committee.
Cranially challenged Marciniak’s movement on the pitch is superior and he is a former player. When on the other side he described himself a constant moaner who always let referee know exactly how he felt. He said that there was no way he was ever going to become a referee
After one sending off his Eureka Moment came from the man-in-the-middle on the receiving end of Marciniak’s blasts. The challenge of “if you can do better – then try” was exactly what Marciniak did. He progressed quickly through the ranks as a professional referee in Poland’s top division the Ekstraklasa.
CLASSY MODRIC
“I hope Lionel Messi wins this World Cup, he is the best player in history, and he deserves it” was the classy answer from Croatia’s little midfield general Luka Modric after Croatia were dumped out by Argentina.
SEMI-FINALS
Argentina 3 Croatia 0
France 2 Morocco 0
Argentina 3 Croatia 0
The Albiceleste of Argentina marched into the finals by breaking Croatia resolve through forcefully nabbing a 2-goal advantage in the first half. First was a Messi penalty after Croatian keeper Livakovic clattered Alvarez. Then Alvarez was at it again a few minutes later with a charging run that saw him take a few lucky deflections before finding his composure to jab it home. After the break, Magical Messi carved his way through with a stop-start run setting up Alvarez to guide the ball home.
The Croatians were quiet after a great tourney and will now contest 3rd place on Saturday.
This will be the sixth time Argentina have reached the final – they are now level with Italy and Brazil. Only the Germans can better that record with eight final appearances
France 2 Morocco 0
Theo Hernandez scored early for France tidying up a thwarted double attempt by Mbappé. Hernandez guided the ball downwards past the oncoming Montreal-born Moroccan keeper Bono. As half-time beckoned Jawad El Yamiq struck the post with an amazing overhead effort to almost bring Morocco level. France’s Randal Muani then sealed the deal with around 10 minutes of regulation to play ending Morocco’s run of 6 games without defeat. This seems like a romp, but the Moroccans pushed the French every step of the way — roared on by the majority of the crowd at the Al Bayt Stadium.
