TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Crown Point vs Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m
Northern Adirondack vs Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 6:00 p.m.
Volleyball
AuSable Valley vs Beekmantown 6:00 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6;00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.
