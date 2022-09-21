Area Sports Logo

Boy’s Soccer

Crown Point vs Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m

Northern Adirondack vs Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Schroon Lake/Newcomb vs Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 6:00 p.m.

Volleyball

AuSable Valley vs Beekmantown 6:00 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6;00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

