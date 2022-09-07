Girl’s Soccer
Beekmantown vs. Ausable Valley
Boy’s Soccer
Shcroon Lake/Newcomb vs Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Ausable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Lake Placid vs. Ausable Valley, 6:00 p.m.
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac, 6:00 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m.
