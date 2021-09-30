Area Sports: Sept. 30, 2021

TODAY
Boys Soccer
Johnsburg/Minerva at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 6 p.m.
Saranac at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Wells Central at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
Peru at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 6 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Tupper Lake, 7 p.m.
