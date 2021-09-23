Area Sports: Sept. 23, 2021

TODAY

Girls Soccer

Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Newcomb at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Chazy, 6 p.m.

North Warren at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball 

Saranac at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Beekmantown, 6 p.m.

Peru at Northern Adirondack, 6 p.m.

 

