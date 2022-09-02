TODAY
Boys Soccer
Crown Point at Seton Catholic, 3 p.m.
Canton vs Beekmantown at Chazy, 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs Chazy at Chazy, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beekmantown vs TBD at Canton High School
Willsboro at Peru, 11 a.m.
Crown Point at Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.
Franklin Academy at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Football
Canton at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.
Ogdensburg at Plattsburgh, 2 p.m
Beekmantown at Indian River, 2:30 p.m.
Malone at Peru, 7 p.m.- Peru
Volleyball
Clarkson University at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Russell Sage College at Plattsburgh State, noon
Women’s Tennis
Plattsburgh State at Farmingdale State, 11 a.m.
Men’s Cross Country
40th Annual Cardinal Classic, 11:30 a.m.
Women’s Cross Country
40th Annual Cardinal Classic, 10:45 a.m.
