Area Sports

TODAY

Boys Soccer

Crown Point at Seton Catholic, 3 p.m.

Canton vs Beekmantown at Chazy, 5 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs Chazy at Chazy, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beekmantown vs TBD at Canton High School

Willsboro at Peru, 11 a.m.

Crown Point at Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.

Franklin Academy at Northeastern Clinton, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools at Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Football

Canton at Saranac, 1:30 p.m.

Ogdensburg at Plattsburgh, 2 p.m

Beekmantown at Indian River, 2:30 p.m.

Malone at Peru, 7 p.m.- Peru

Volleyball

Clarkson University at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Russell Sage College at Plattsburgh State, noon

Women’s Tennis

Plattsburgh State at Farmingdale State, 11 a.m.

Men’s Cross Country

40th Annual Cardinal Classic, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country

40th Annual Cardinal Classic, 10:45 a.m.

