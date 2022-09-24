TODAY
Cross Country
Lake Placid vs. TBA, 10:00 a.m.
Saranac Lake, Boquet Valley vs South Glens Falls
Girl’s Soccer
Saranac Lake vs TBD
Chateaugay vs. Peru 10:00 a.m.
Mechanicville vs. AuSable Valley 11:00 a.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Beekmantown 5:00 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Saranac vs. Chateaugay, 10:00 a.m.
Lake George vs. Bolton, 11:00 a.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton.,
11:00 a.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 12:30 p.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.
Football
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake 1:30 p.m.
NCAA Cross Country
Plattsburgh State at Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, 1:00 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Plattsburgh State vs. Geneseo, 1:00 p.m
.
Women’s Soccer
Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.
Sunday
Men’s Soccer
Clinton Community College vs. Word of Life, 4:00 p.m.
