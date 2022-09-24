Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Cross Country

Lake Placid vs. TBA, 10:00 a.m.

Saranac Lake, Boquet Valley vs South Glens Falls

Girl’s Soccer

Saranac Lake vs TBD

Chateaugay vs. Peru 10:00 a.m.

Mechanicville vs. AuSable Valley 11:00 a.m.

Franklin Academy vs. Beekmantown 5:00 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Saranac vs. Chateaugay, 10:00 a.m.

Lake George vs. Bolton, 11:00 a.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton.,

11:00 a.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 12:30 p.m.

Franklin Academy vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.

Football

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Cross Country

Plattsburgh State at Ronald C. Hoffmann Invitational

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, 1:00 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Plattsburgh State vs. Geneseo, 1:00 p.m

.

Women’s Soccer

Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday

Men’s Soccer

Clinton Community College vs. Word of Life, 4:00 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you