Area Sports: Nov. 30, 2021

Girls' Hockey
Potsdam at Saranac/Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Ticonderoga at Fort Ann, 6 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
ROUSES POINT [mdash] Jacqueline (Maccallum) O'Brian, 90, of Pratt Street in Rouses Point, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2021, after a long life full of love for her family. Jackie was born on Sept. 19, 1931, in Noyan, Quebec. She married the late Alfred O'Brian and had been married 35 year…
