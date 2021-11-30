Area Sports: Nov. 30, 2021

Girls' Hockey

Potsdam at Saranac/Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

 

Girls' Basketball

Ticonderoga at Fort Ann, 6 p.m. 

 

Women's Basketball

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

 

Men's Basketball

Potsdam at Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

 

