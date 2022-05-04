TODAY
Golf
Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, TBD.
Peru vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD.
Lake Placid vs Seton Catholic at Bluff Point, TBD.
Beekmantown vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD.
Schroon Lake vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs Saranac Lake at Raybrook Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Keene vs Willsboro at Willsboro Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Schroon Lake at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs Seton at PSU Memorial Courts, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Bolton Baseball Field, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Unified Basketball
AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
