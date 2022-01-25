TODAY

Bowling

Plattsburgh at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Chazy at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Town of Webb, 6 p.m.

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wells at Bolton, 5 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Fort Ann, 5 p.m.

Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 5 p.m.

Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 6 p.m.

Willsboro at Saranac Lake, 6:15 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 7 p.m.

Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Canton at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Northeastern Clinton at SLP, 6 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you