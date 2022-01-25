TODAY
Bowling
Plattsburgh at Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Chazy at Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Town of Webb, 6 p.m.
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Wells at Bolton, 5 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Fort Ann, 5 p.m.
Keene at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 5 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Ticonderoga, 5 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Saranac, 6 p.m.
Willsboro at Saranac Lake, 6:15 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Beekmantown at AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Canton at Beekmantown, 5 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Northeastern Clinton at SLP, 6 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
