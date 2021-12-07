Area Sports: Dec. 7, 2021

TODAY

Girls Basketball

Seton Catholic at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m. 

Keene at Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake, 7 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northern Adirondack, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah at AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Lake Placid at Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

SLP at Saranac, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

AuSable Valley at Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Men's Hockey

Norwich at Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

 

 

