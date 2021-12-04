Area Sports: Dec. 4, 2021

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

AuSable Valley at Hadley-Luzerne, 12:30 p.m.

Duanesburg at Wells, 2:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m. 

Girls Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown at Word of Life, 11:30 a.m.

Whitesboro vs. Saranac Lake at Word of Life, 1 p.m.

Peru at Boquet Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Chazy at Word of Life, 2:30 p.m.

Hartford vs. Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Plattsburgh at Massena, 12:15 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Saranac vs. Potsdam at TBA, TBA

Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa at Saranac Lake Placid, 1:15 p.m.

Lasalle Institute vs Beekmantown at Stafford Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Multiple schools at Saranac, 8 a.m. 

Women's Hockey 

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Canton, 3 p.m.

Men's Basketball

New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

Women's Basketball

New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Boys Hockey

Lasalle Institute at Plattsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball 

Wells at Canajoharie Central, 7 p.m. 

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you