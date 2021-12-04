Area Sports: Dec. 4, 2021

SATURDAY
Boys Basketball
AuSable Valley at Hadley-Luzerne, 12:30 p.m.
Duanesburg at Wells, 2:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Hoosick Falls, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown at Word of Life, 11:30 a.m.
Whitesboro vs. Saranac Lake at Word of Life, 1 p.m.
Peru at Boquet Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Chazy at Word of Life, 2:30 p.m.
Hartford vs. Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Plattsburgh at Massena, 12:15 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac vs. Potsdam at TBA, TBA
Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa at Saranac Lake Placid, 1:15 p.m.
Lasalle Institute vs Beekmantown at Stafford Ice Arena, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Multiple schools at Saranac, 8 a.m.
Women's Hockey
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Canton, 3 p.m.
Men's Basketball
New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
New Paltz at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Boys Hockey
Lasalle Institute at Plattsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wells at Canajoharie Central, 7 p.m.
