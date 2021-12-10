Area Sports: Dec. 10, 2021

TODAY
Girls Basketball
Schroon Lake at AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Keene at Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Chazy at Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
Northern Adirondack at Moriah, 7 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Northeastern Clinton at Plattsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
St. Lawrence Central at Saranac, 7;15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
TBA at Plattsburgh, TBA
Swimming
Plattsburgh at AuSable Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.