PLATTSBURGH — Power has been restored to most of the thousands who lost it during this past weekend’s storm.
“The snow was wet and heavy and sticky and really nasty stuff,” Eric Day, Clinton County Emergency Services director, said.
“Good thing it warmed up and melted some of it because if it froze or if we had high winds it could have been real bad.”
18 TO 28 INCHES
As many as 18 to 28 inches of the heavy, wet snow layered the area Friday and into Saturday throughout the region. Tree limbs, heavy with snow, fell all over the place, many of them knocking down power lines.
About 4,700 customers in New York State Electric and Gas’s Plattsburgh division were without power, some for stretches of 12 hours or more. The Plattsburgh division includes areas of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, and St. Lawrence counties.
About 400 field service personnel were on hand to handle the outages for NYSEG.
National Grid crews worked around the clock to restore power to 96,000 or 96 percent, of the nearly 100,000 upstate New York customers impacted by the severe weather on Friday and Saturday that caused widespread damage across northern and eastern New York.
Day said areas of Peru, Morrisonville and Schuyler Falls were hit hardest in Clinton County.
“There were an awful lot of tree limbs down and power crews had to catch up to each outage,” he said.
“There were a lot of trouble spots.”
In addition to power outages, there were also several motor vehicle accidents that emergency services crews had to respond to during the storm, although none were major.
In the City of Plattsburgh, about 100 customers in the west end neighborhood of Flagler and Trafalger Drives lost power for about six hours from around 8 a.m. Saturday to 1:33 p.m. when all outages were fixed.
“There were a lot of tree limbs down in a wooded area where the lines go through over there, and we had to dig our way into the problem area,” MLD Manager William Treacy said.
Crews had to plow out a path so the utility bucket-trucks could get into the area to make repairs, which took some time, Treacy said.
“It’s a good thing it warmed up to 35 degrees and some of it melted,” He said.
