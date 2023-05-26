PLATTSBURGH — Ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers will take place across the North Country this Memorial Day weekend, including flags flown at half staff until noon Monday and taps performed by local students and fundraising events for veteran efforts.
“People should know it is not just the beginning of the summer. It is about those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country. A lot of people see it as a great day to have a barbeque, but it really is more than that,” Joe Patnode, American Legion Post 1619 Commander, said.
A ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 1619 will take place Monday May 29 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the legion site at 162 Quarry Road in West Plattsburgh.
“On Monday we are holding a ceremony from 11:30 to about noon-ish. Then we will raise the flag to full staff. We have a (student) from Chazy coming to play taps as well,” Patnode said.
“We will be holding another ceremony on Memorial Day at the Lake Forest Senior Living Community and at Old Post Cemetery.”
Both ceremonies will include volunteer students from Chazy Central Rural School who will perform the iconic bugle tune, Taps.
Zoriah Bannister will perform at the West Plattsburgh American Legion and Jack Carroll will perform at Lake Forest Assisted Living Center at 2:30 p.m.
Melanie Herz and Kennedy Columbus will act as primary flag folders during the ceremony.
“The intent behind the Chazy students playing Taps for the local veteran community is to also provide services to veterans funerals,” Steven Cross, Retired Navy Seabee and Global History Teacher at Chazy Central Rural School, said.
“I was looking for a need for community service and this is an amazing way to help veterans.”
These ceremonies will focus on remembering the fallen soldiers of past wars, as well as those who are serving now.
“It’s not just a holiday, or a three-day long weekend. A lot of people focus on that,” Mark Burrell, Retired First Sergeant and Senior Vice Commander of VFW post 1505 in Keeseville, said.
“It is about honoring not only the fallen soldiers, but those who are serving right now as well. A lot of people look at it as time off but it is not. It’s about remembering. It’s important to think about and honor the service men and women who are making that sacrifice right now and cannot be home.”
