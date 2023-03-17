PLATTSBURGH — The American Red Cross will hold upcoming blood donation opportunities, as blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month, donors are crucial to helping avoid a blood shortage.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O donors and platelet donors, are encouraged to make and keep appointments to donate.
To schedule an appointment visit RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email and automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.
There will be five lucky winners. Details are available at rcblood.org/help.
Upcoming donation opportunities:
Essex County:
Lake Placid:
Thursday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Golden Arrow Resort located at 2559 Main St.
Ticonderoga:
Thursday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ticoderoga High School located at 5 Calkins Place
