KIMBALL — A daughter, Layla Ann, Feb. 2, 2022, to Makayla Audy and Bruce Kimball.
SCHULTZ — A daughter, Lillian Beverly-Alice, March 1, 2022, to Kayla Parrish and Scott Schultz.
POWERS — A daughter, Brynleigh Rose-Ann, April 1, 2022, to Alisha Bouchey and Dylan Powers.
MILLINGTON — A son, Vasilios Ahson, April 1, 2022, to Dorie and Kenney Millington.
JENKINSON — A son, Odin James, April 2, 2022, to Kayla and James Jenkinson.
PEREZ — A son, Leo Mateo-Luis, April 3, 2022, to Kelly Neveratt and Angel Perez.
SHELDON — A son, Rayden Charles-Marshall, April 4, 2022, to Damianna Bushey and Douglas Sheldon.
GRIFFIN — A son, Reid Richard, April 5, 2022, to Nicole Barnett and Roger Griffin.
BADGER — A daughter, Izabelle Daisy, April 5, 2022, to Shanna Rivers and William Badger.
COUPAL — A daughter, Adelia Elizabeth, April 5, 2022, to Hannah Parsons and Guy Coupal.
MITCHELL-IRWIN — A son, Joshua Daniel, April 6, 2022, to Melyssa Mitchell and Joshua Irwin.
KOUROFSKY — A son, Blake Joseph, April 7, 2022, to Cassondra and Joseph Kourofsky.
BAKER — A daughter, Isla Rose, April 7, 2022, to Candace and Brian Baker.
HOLTSCLAW — A son, Wyatt Walter, April 7, 2022, to Kayela and Thomas Holtsclaw.
ALLEN — A daughter, Seanna Neriah, April 8, 2022, to Kendra and Peter Allen.
BARTLEMUS — A son, Charlie Alexander, April 8, 2022, to Brittany and Natasha Bartlemus.
MUNN — A daughter, Althea Jane, April 8, 2022, to Cassandra Snow and Christopher Munn.
LANDRY — A son, Colton Wayne, April 9, 2022, to Katie Lepage-Kraft and Ean Landry.
COOPER — A son, Everest Ryan, April 10, 2022, to Destanie Giddings and Matthew Cooper.
MUNSON — A son, Osten Nathaniel, April 11, 2022, to Laminnia and Michael Munson.
REYNOLDS — A son, Oliver Daniel, April 11, 2022, to Leticia and Kyle Reynolds.
PIACENTE — A son, Luca John, April 11, 2022, to Alicia Goodrow and Kyle Piacente.
RICHARDS — A daughter, Tadley Sylvia, April 12, 2022, to Courtney and Michael Richards.
DRINKWINE — A son, Henry Edward, April 13, 2022, to Carmen Ellis and John Drinkwine.
HARRIS — A son, Logan Matthew, April 14, 2022, to Branna and Jason Harris.
SCHRAUF — A son, Lukas Arthur, April 14, 2022, to Kristina Keech and Aaron Schrauf.
SOGLUIZZO — A son, Caspian Andrew, April 16, 2022, to Kaitlyn Dudash and Nicholas Sogluizzo.
BAKER — A son, Colden Ryan, April 18, 2022, to Tonya and Jason Baker.
CHARLES — A son, Asher Ayansh, April 18, 2022, to Nathalie Filosca and Edva Charles.
SNIDE — A son, Adrian Homer, April 19, 2022, to Kendra and Gordon Snide.
MARTIN — A son, Langston Knox, April 19, 2022, to Leah and Lincoln Martin.
GLENNY — A daughter, Kwinn Madeline, April 19, 2022, Chelsea and Michael Glenny.
MARTIN — A son, Apollo Zane, April 21, 2022, to Mary Cota and Dominic Martin.
MICHELGAY — A son, Isiah Maicky, April 21, 2022, to Briana Lawlor and Paolo Michelguay.
AGYEMAN — A son, Jake Owusu Jr., April 21, 2022, to Sasha Ducharme and Agyeman.
MIHAL — A daughter, Addison Jane, April 23, 2022, to Kaitlyn Tuller and Christopher Mihal.
CARROLL — A son, Atlas Jahseh, April 24, 2022, to Cellina Kelly and Brandon Carroll.
CIPRIANO — A daughter, Wren Everly, April 25, 2022, to Catherine Neyenhouse and Anthony Cipriano.
EICHENBERGER — A daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth, April 27, 2022, to Noelle and Benjamin Eichenberger.
RODRIGUEZ — A son, Bentley Cooper, April 28, 2022, to Tricia Guay-Rodriguez and Joseph Rodriguez.
LAFOUNTAIN — A daughter, Amelia Donella, April 28, 2022, to Kinsley White and Jacob Lafountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.