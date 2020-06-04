Anything but plain: ADK Plein Air Festival going virtual

SARANAC LAKE — The 2020 Adirondack Plein Air Festival is still on schedule.
But instead of filling the Town Hall in Saranac Lake with wet paintings, the annual Show & Sale will go online.
The new 2020 virtual Plein Air exhibit will open on Aug. 22 for donors and on Aug. 23 for the general public.
BRAND NEW WEBSITE
The paintings aren’t all that’s new this year, according to Sandra Hildreth, founder of the festival and one of the co-founders of Saranac Lake ArtWork.
“This will be a chance for patrons to explore our brand new website, SaranacLakeArtWorks.org,” Hildreth said.
“We have had our website redesigned and added many new members throughout the North Country. We are also on the way to becoming our own not-for-profit organization which is why we have switched our website name from a .com to a .org.”
According to Ms. Hildreth, artists from all over the country had started registering for the Festival on Feb 1.
With the onset and as yet unknown full impact of the Covid-19 pandemic some changes had to be made.
The artist registration deadline was pushed back to June 1 and some logistics have had to be altered.
WITHIN THE BLUE LINE
It will no longer be a requirement for the participating artists to physically stay in Saranac Lake for a single week of painting the Adirondacks.
Their work is still required to be new with the Adirondacks as the subject matter, but artists are invited to paint wherever they like within the Blue Line of the Adirondack Park between the dates of July 30 and August 19.
All paintings are to be completed, outdoors, on location, during the dates specified—the honor system will apply.
Artists will email their digital images and the 2020 Adirondack Plein Air Show will be on the Saranac Lake ArtWorks website for a month beginning with the online preview party on August 22.
Sandy Hildreth explained that artists from out of state who originally applied are being offered a refund on registration fees.
She went on to explain, “Artists who are applying understand there will be no gathering of artists, no reception, no lodging provided, and no physical exhibit. Collectors of Adirondack art are encouraged to remain at home and do their shopping online. ArtWorks will handle all sales, but the artists will be responsible for shipping paintings directly to the buyers.”
PREVIEW EXHIBIT
As in the past, there will be a Special Preview Exhibit for those who make a $20 donation to Saranac Lake ArtWorks.
The password for the private online viewing will be emailed to those who wish to see and have the first chance at purchasing works produced for the Festival.
ArtWorks is looking into the possibility of staging an outdoor Show & Sale for local plein air painters the weekend of Aug 22 and 23 but that will be determined later in the season. In the meantime, the Saranac Lake ArtWorks website will post any new developments and live opportunities for artists and audiences.
ARTWORKS NEWSLETTER
Saranac Lake ArtWorks is also the host of Third Thursday ArtWalks and Studio Tours.
These events will not be able to function as originally planned but there will be online alternatives featuring member artists, eblasts promoting online arts events and updates on any innovative live and online arts events that might be happening.
To get on the Saranac Lake ArtWorks online newsletter go to www.saranaclakeartworks.org and sign up.
ArtWorks members have been busy creating and producing during these challenging times.
Some of their work can be found on the new Saranac Lake ArtWorks website which provides links to member artists, galleries and cultural organizations extending from Plattsburgh through Malone, to Blue Mountain Lake, Saratoga Springs, Potsdam, Paul Smiths and the Lake Champlain area.
Many of these artists and cultural organizations are offering virtual classes or studio visits and can arrange service for purchases.
For more information about Saranac Lake ArtWorks email: info@sararanaclakeartworks.org
