MALONE — UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center Auxiliary recently awarded $14,500 in scholarships to 21 high school and college students pursuing careers in the field of health care.
Thirteen high school seniors and eight college students received a total of $14,500 in Auxiliary Scholarships and $1,000 from the Hugette MacDonald Memorial Scholarship fund as well.
$500
High school seniors receiving $500 scholarships include:
Brushton-Moira Central School students:
• Jazzlyn DeBeer, who will attend SUNY Canton’s Physical Therapy Assistant program;
• Claire Durant, who will attend SUNY Broome’s Dental Hygiene program;
• Kyra Mackey, who will attend North Country Community College’s (NCCC) Saranac Lake Campus LPN program;
• Amelia Supernault, who will attend Siena College and major in Biology with the goal of becoming a doctor.
Chateaugay Central School Students:
• Hailey Bashaw, who will attend NCCC’s LPN program;
• Kara Dumas, who will attend Stoney Brook University’s Biomedical Engineering program;
• Hannah Monette, who will attend SUNY Broome’s Dental Hygiene program;
• Owen Rockhill, who will attend the University of New England and major in Psychology.
Franklin Academy students:
• Mya Adams, who will attend NCCC’s Health Sciences program with the goal of becoming a nurse;
• Noah Fakir, who will attend SUNY Binghamton’s Nursing program, with the goal of becoming a traveling nurse practitioner;
• Caitlin Metcalf, who will attend NCCC’s Saranac Lake Campus Radiologic Technology program;
• Laura Raville, who will attend NCCC’s Saranac Lake Campus Radiologic Technology program.
Saint Regis Falls:
• Kendra Richardson, who will attend the University of Buffalo’s Neuroscience program.
College students receiving $1,000 scholarships include:
• McKenzie Flynn, who is entering her second year in SUNY Canton’s Health Care Management program;
• Jordyn Holbrook, who is entering her third year at the University of New England with a double major in Medical Biology and Psychology, and has been accepted to the University’s Medical School;
• Dawson Miletich, who will attend the University of Buffalo as a sophomore in the Occupational Therapy program;
• Brendan Raville, who is entering his second year at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine;
• Emma K. Russell, who is entering her second year at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences;
• Nicholas Thompson, who is entering his second year at St. Lawrence University and studying Biology/Pre-Med;
• Madison Mora-Williams, who is attending her second year at SUNY Plattsburgh as a Biology major, with the goal of becoming a pediatrician;
• Jessica Patterson, RN, an Alice Hyde employee who is attending Chamberlain College of Nursing to obtain her Bachelors of Science in Nursing.
$1,000
The committee also selected Hailey Bashaw of Chateauguay Central School as the recipient of the $1,000 Hugette MacDonald Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship was established by the MacDonald family in memory of Hugette MacDonald, RN, a long-time employee of Alice Hyde Medical Center.
One scholarship, which can be used for tuition, books, fees, supplies or equipment, is awarded per year to a high school graduate pursuing a career in nursing.
“Every one of these students is a deserving recipient of our scholarship programs,” Mary Kay Smith, Chairperson of the Committee, said.
“It is always our hope that they will return to our community to practice their professions, and we are so proud to support the aspirations of those who seek to care for others and promote health and wellness across our community and region.”
Members of the Auxiliary’s Scholarship Committee include Eleanor Bennett, Diana Lyng-Gliddi, Kay Ray, Sue Spaulding and Mary Tatro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.