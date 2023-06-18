CHATEAUGAY — State officials celebrated the completion of Agri-Mark’s nearly $30 million expansion and modernization project at its cheese manufacturing facility in Chateaugay on Friday.
The project is expected to retain more than 100 full-time jobs as well as support more than 500 agricultural jobs in the region, giving a shot in the arm to the North Country dairy industry.
“The successful completion of Agri-Mark’s state-of-the-art cheese production facility comes at the perfect time as we celebrate Dairy Month this June,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“Not only will it support hundreds of jobs in the region, but it will ensure that New Yorkers and people around the globe can enjoy the award-winning cheeses coming straight from the dairy farmers of Upstate New York.”
Agri-Mark’s North Country facility produces award-winning Cabot and McCadam cheese products.
Friday’s ceremony marked the completion of a 9,600 square-foot expansion. The most recent addition was a state-of-the-art cheese production room, which has improved the facility’s efficiency, a news release said.
The expansion project also included the rebuilding of the 110,000 square-foot manufacturing center, reconfiguring the layout of the facility, and purchasing new equipment and machinery.
“This is a special day for Agri-Mark, our plant and its employees, and especially for our 174 dairy farm families in the North Country,” Agri-Mark CEO David Lynn said.
“This modernization project solidifies our long-term presence in Chateaugay. It ensures that we’ll have a sustainable facility that can process the milk our farmers produce, provide a safe, modern workplace for our employees, and continue to produce the award-winning cheeses our customers and consumers have to come to expect from our McCadam and Cabot brands.
“We appreciate the support from Governor Hochul and the team at Empire State Development plus the many community leaders that have championed this project to make it a reality.”
Empire State Development is supporting the dairy processing facility’s expansion with $6 million in funding, including $4 million in Economic Transformation Program funds, the release said.
“Supporting the expansion of one of Agri-Mark’s most established facilities into an even greater presence in the North Country marks our resolve to promote innovative businesses that cherish their deep New York State roots,” Empire State Development President Hope Knight said.
“The jobs and investment created by this project will help grow the region’s dairy industry with high quality products, all part of Governor Hochul’s plan to strategically grow key industries in every corner of the state.”
New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball attended Friday’s event in Chateaugay.
“The completion of this modernization and expansion project is great news for Agri-Mark and for the hundreds of New York dairy farmers Agri-Mark sources their milk from to make their award-winning cheeses,” Ball said.
“During Dairy Month, and all year long, it’s important to recognize the contributions our dairy industry makes to the New York economy, and with more than 100 direct jobs and 500 agricultural jobs impacted, Agri-Mark’s modernization efforts are providing a boost to the North Country communities it serves. I want to thank Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for their support of the agricultural industry and congratulate Agri-Mark on this milestone, which will ensure that they can continue to produce some of very best New York dairy products for years to come.”
State Assemblymember D. Billy Jones (Chateaugay Lake) a native of Chateaugay and a former dairy farmer, also attended Friday.
“For over 100 years, North Country dairy farmers have been part of the Agri-Mark dairy cooperative right here in my hometown of Chateaugay, producing high-quality cheese products to put on our dinner tables,” Jones said.
“This plant is deeply personal to me. During a time when many farmers are struggling to make ends meet, North Country farmers continue to persevere. Agri-Mark is the fabric of our community and with this modernization and expansion, generations will continue to have the cheese plant as the backbone of the community. We are here today due to the hard work and dedication of local dairy farmers who continue to produce the best dairy products and I want to thank all the farmers, Commissioner Ball, the Executive, local leaders, and the Agri-Mark team for their steadfast support that made this project possible.”
The Agri-Mark dairy cooperative is one of the largest suppliers of fresh milk in New England, marketing more than 376 million gallons of milk each year for 575 of the region’s dairy farm families.
Agri-Mark’s membership is made up of dairy farms in communities across six states, including 290 farms in New York State. In addition, 100 percent of Agri-Mark’s profits are distributed to the dairy farms it serves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.