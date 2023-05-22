JAY — “Adirondack Life” won a total of 13 awards at the International Regional Media Association (IRMA) annual conference.
“It’s our passion and responsibility to share the stories of this place,” Annie Stoltie, executive editor and co-publisher, said.
“But being recognized for our work is an incredible honor for all of us at Adirondack Life.”
The awards were presented Thursday, May 4 through Monday, May 8 in Portland, Oregon.
Of the 13 awards, they received two gold, five silver, three bronze, two awards of merit and Magazine of the Year.
The awards, judged by a panel of industry experts from outside IRMA, honored work from 2022.
Magazine of the Year is an award that recognizes continued overall excellence, encompassing the highest standards of written and visual content.
Stoltie received a Gold award in the profile category for “The Town that Generosity Built” (January/February), about Dr. Edward Livingstone Trudeau’s enduring legacy in Saranac Lake. Stoltie also won bronze in the Column category for Short Carries.
Adam Federman received a gold award for a historic feature, “The Standoff” a look at the 1974 conflict at Moss Lake and the larger struggle for Indigenous rights.
Paul Greenberg took Silver in both the Nature and Environment category for “A Light Bulb Moment” and in the Recreation Feature category for “A Fish Tale.”
Pamela Underhill Karaz’s images won Silver in both the Photo Series category for “Call of the Wild” and the Cover category for November and December “Let It Snow,” which was designed by Mark Mahorsky.
Mark Mahorsky received a silver award in the Art Direction of a Single Story category for “Serpentarium”, a bronze award in Overall Art Direction for “The Guide to the Great Outdoors” and “At Home in the Adirondacks.”
Lisa Bramen, senior editor, won a bronze award in the Travel Feature category for “As Adirondack as it Gets.”
Niki Kourofsky, senior editor, won an Award of Merit in the Reader Service category for “The Roots of Rustic.”
Jeff Nadler received an Award of Merit for Single Photo for “Natural Builders.”
IRMA has 25 member magazines from Arizona to Bermuda, Maine to British Columbia. It was established in the 1960s to help regional magazine publishers, editors and art and circulation directors share ideas.
Visit www.irmamagazines.com for more information.
The American Society of Magazine Editors is the principal organization for the editorial leaders of magazines and websites published in the United States.
Founded in 1963, ASME strives to defend the First Amendment, support the development of journalism and promote the editorial integrity of print and digital publications.
